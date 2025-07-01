Trump said:

“"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate," Trump posted late on Monday after Musk's renewed criticism of his bill.”

Newsweek:

‘Trump Asked if He'd Deport Elon Musk: 'We'll Have to Look'‘

‘President Donald Trump, asked about deporting Elon Musk as a feud between the two former allies reignited, replied: "I don't know, we'll have to take a look."

Musk was born in South Africa but became a naturalized U.S. citizen more than two decades ago. The billionaire has sharply criticized Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill for its multi-trillion-dollar expansion of the U.S. federal debt pile.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon," Trump told reporters on Tuesday morning, referring the the department Musk spearheaded at the White House until May, tasked with cutting fraud and waste in federal spending.’

Trump Threatens to Deport Elon Musk by Using DOGE: ‘DOGE Is the Monster’ That Might ‘Eat Elon!’

President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday morning that he is open to deporting Elon Musk — amid his renewed battle with the Tesla boss. Speaking with reporters ahead of a flight to Florida on Tuesday, the president was asked about whether he would consider deporting the South African mogul. “We’ll have to take a look,” Trump said. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon! Wouldn’t that be terrible?”

Trump Threatens to Deport Elon Musk: 'Have to Take a Look'

‘Elon Musk has promised to donate to Rep. Thomas Massie’s re-election campaign as the Kentucky Republican faces down the wrath of Donald Trump.

The world’s richest man responded with a simple “Me” on X after a user asked who else would support Massie’s 2026 re-election bid, as Musk’s feud with the president enters proxy war territory.’

Elon Musk Calls For New Political Party to Stop Trump’s ‘Insane’ Spending Bill

Elon Musk slammed President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” budget bill, yet again, on Monday, but this time went so far as to call for the formation of a new political party to stop Trump’s “insane” deficit spending. “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote on X, adding:

