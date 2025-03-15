Elon Musk’s self-destruction: The cost for Donald Trump of keeping the world’s richest man by his side is growing; Musk said he loved Donald Trump “as much as a straight man can love another” but the
love affair is breaking; his allure to 47 is waning & seen when a "visit to Mar-a-Lago last weekend was not originally scheduled, say insiders. Moreover, Musk has tried to funnel millions more into
Trump’s political action committees and been turned down.” “After he took his four-year-old son, X, to the White House last month, insiders say Trump asked for the HMS Resolute desk to be disinfected.”
‘There is also Musk’s impact on Trump’s China policy. As clients in the US, Europe and elsewhere spurn Tesla and search for alternatives to SpaceX, Musk’s commercial reliance on China is growing. Musk’s dovish influence on China policy is plain. Trump now sounds almost as uninterested in Taiwan’s fate as he is in Ukraine’s. Most of the rest of his team are China hawks. If and when Trump turns against China, that will be another sign of Musk’s descent.’
Not sure where you are getting your info? This morning I saw polls that said 81% of Americans support DOGE and Elon's efforts. (even Democrats by more than 50%) And President Trump's team says he supports everything Elon is doing. (Posts on Truth Social.) Not to mention President Trump bought a Tesla to support him...
T is a known germphobe. He is said to strongly dislike shaking hands except with few well know people. So the incident with the kid fits in with that.
As for the rest, a bit less navel gazing at the T cabinet and advisors may be good.