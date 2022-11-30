Emani et al.: "Increasing SARS-CoV2 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated elderly populations during the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant surge in UK."; vaccine effectiveness (VE) for 3rd
dose was negative since December, 2021; significantly increased proportion of cases, hospitalizations, deaths among vaccinated; decreased proportion of cases, hospitalizations, & deaths among UNvaxxed
SOURCE:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.06.28.22276926v1.full.pdf
Of the total cases (n= 22,072,550), hospitalizations (n=848,911) and deaths (n=175,070) due to COVID-19 in UK; 51.3% of cases (n=11,315,793), 28.8% of hospitalizations (n=244,708) and 16.4% of deaths (n=28,659) occurred during Omicron variant surge. When comparing the period of February 28-May 1, 2022 with the prior 12-weeks, we observed a significant increase in the case fatality rate (0.19% vs 0.41%; RR 2.11[ 2.06-2.16], p<0.001) and odds of hospitalization (1.58% vs 3.72%; RR 2.36[2.34-2.38]; p<0.001). During the same period a significant increase in cases (23.7% vs 40.3%; RR1.70 [1.70-1.71]; p<0.001) among ≥50 years of age and hospitalizations (39.3% vs 50.3%;RR1.28 [1.27-1.30]; p<0.001) and deaths (67.89% vs 80.07%;RR1.18 [1.16-1.20]; p<0.001) among ≥75 years of age was observed.
The vaccine effectiveness (VE) for the third dose was in negative since December 20, 2021, with a significantly increased proportion of SARS-CoV2 cases hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated; and a decreased proportion of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among the unvaccinated.’
Enlarged:
Shown in graph above, SARS-CoV2 cases per 100,000 population among over 18 years of age group from August 16, 2021 to March 27, 2022. Table shows that the vaccinated population (including two doses) have a significantly higher proportion of cases than the unvaccinated during the latter part of the Delta variant and initial part of Omicron variant surges. During the latter part of the Omicron variant surge, the vaccinated with the third dose have the highest proportion of infection than those vaccinated with two doses and unvaccinated.
Enlarged:
Figure above shows SARS-CoV2 hospitalizations per 100,000 population among over 18 years of age group from August 16, 2021 to March 27, 2022. Table shows that the vaccinated with two doses have a significantly higher proportion of hospitalizations than the unvaccinated during the initial part of the Omicron variant surge. During the latter part of the Omicron variant surge, the vaccinated with the third dose (including all vaccinated population) have the highest proportion of hospitalizations than those vaccinated with two doses and unvaccinated.
Figure shows SARS-CoV2 deaths per 100,000 population among over 18 years of age group from August 16, 2021 to March 27, 2022. Table shows that the vaccinated population with two doses has a significantly higher proportion of hospitalizations than the unvaccinated during the latter part of the Delta variant surge and the initial part of the Omicron variant surge. During the latter part of the Omicron variant surge, the vaccinated with the third dose (including all vaccinated population) have the highest proportion of deaths than those vaccinated with two doses and unvaccinated.
We were warned. Meanwhile the cabal continues to push their garbage medicine on the unsuspecting. Get ready for these psychopaths to push out their next round of death shots and flood the airwaves with propaganda. Canada has launched their latest version of fear porn against the vaxed vs. unvaxed. I’m sure they are cooking up something special against the pure bloods. Like they are mentally ill or something and must be rounded up and institutionalized, and medicated with something to force them into compliance or worse. They seem to be in hurry to implement the NWO depopulation plan.
Go figure. As we said from the beginning the shots weren't good for anyone. They were already seeing elderly dying or suffering horrific AEs in care facilities. Moreover, as Mike Yeadon points out, if an elderly person won't mount a helpful immune response to an ACTUAL viral infection then why in heaven's name would we anticipate that they'll mount a good response to a shot (and I'm not even talking about ADE or immune system exhaustion from the shots). So the last bastion of vaccination gold standard practice for respiratory viruses falls in my opinion. We keep hearing people, including folks like Marty Makary (who is really sharp) still say we should reserve the shots for the elderly where we anticipate a better risk/benefit ratio. I say that this is a fallacy.