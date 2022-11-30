SOURCE:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.06.28.22276926v1.full.pdf

Of the total cases (n= 22,072,550), hospitalizations (n=848,911) and deaths (n=175,070) due to COVID-19 in UK; 51.3% of cases (n=11,315,793), 28.8% of hospitalizations (n=244,708) and 16.4% of deaths (n=28,659) occurred during Omicron variant surge. When comparing the period of February 28-May 1, 2022 with the prior 12-weeks, we observed a significant increase in the case fatality rate (0.19% vs 0.41%; RR 2.11[ 2.06-2.16], p<0.001) and odds of hospitalization (1.58% vs 3.72%; RR 2.36[2.34-2.38]; p<0.001). During the same period a significant increase in cases (23.7% vs 40.3%; RR1.70 [1.70-1.71]; p<0.001) among ≥50 years of age and hospitalizations (39.3% vs 50.3%;RR1.28 [1.27-1.30]; p<0.001) and deaths (67.89% vs 80.07%;RR1.18 [1.16-1.20]; p<0.001) among ≥75 years of age was observed.

The vaccine effectiveness (VE) for the third dose was in negative since December 20, 2021, with a significantly increased proportion of SARS-CoV2 cases hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated; and a decreased proportion of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among the unvaccinated.’

Enlarged:

Shown in graph above, SARS-CoV2 cases per 100,000 population among over 18 years of age group from August 16, 2021 to March 27, 2022. Table shows that the vaccinated population (including two doses) have a significantly higher proportion of cases than the unvaccinated during the latter part of the Delta variant and initial part of Omicron variant surges. During the latter part of the Omicron variant surge, the vaccinated with the third dose have the highest proportion of infection than those vaccinated with two doses and unvaccinated.

Enlarged:

Figure above shows SARS-CoV2 hospitalizations per 100,000 population among over 18 years of age group from August 16, 2021 to March 27, 2022. Table shows that the vaccinated with two doses have a significantly higher proportion of hospitalizations than the unvaccinated during the initial part of the Omicron variant surge. During the latter part of the Omicron variant surge, the vaccinated with the third dose (including all vaccinated population) have the highest proportion of hospitalizations than those vaccinated with two doses and unvaccinated.

Figure shows SARS-CoV2 deaths per 100,000 population among over 18 years of age group from August 16, 2021 to March 27, 2022. Table shows that the vaccinated population with two doses has a significantly higher proportion of hospitalizations than the unvaccinated during the latter part of the Delta variant surge and the initial part of the Omicron variant surge. During the latter part of the Omicron variant surge, the vaccinated with the third dose (including all vaccinated population) have the highest proportion of deaths than those vaccinated with two doses and unvaccinated.

