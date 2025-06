including myocarditis, blood clots, strokes, and acute anaphylaxis ending life in the vaccine center or a few hours later.” “Emerald Robinson admitted on the Absolute Truth that she is a “MAHA Mom” who wants to see the COVID-19 vaccines pulled off the market.”

“Dr. McCullough pointed out the oddest closing remark by RFK at his joint press release with FDA and NIH staffers Makary and Bhattacharya. He said by restricting use of COVID-19 vaccines the government had taken a big step in making America healthier again! What does that mean? More COVID-19 vaccination was making America unhealthy? Less vaccination is healthier? Would no COVID-19 vaccination be healthiest?”

I agree with McCullough here.

“Robinson asked: “who was really giving the orders on vaccines?” McCullough said it appears to be someone above Trump and Biden. If Trump wanted to distinguish himself from Sleepy Joe, the boldest move he could make would be to pull the products of the market. Instead Trump remains in lockstep with Biden and maintains a no interview policy on the topic as the campaign grinds onward.”

____

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.