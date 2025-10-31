Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Ricardo Padilla
Trump never learned his lesson from 2016, or he just part of the problem as well and it what he wants

MagaDefense
Don’t forget that Trump named Suzie knowing full well her allegiance with Pfizer and as a Big Pharma lobbyist. I knew that was trouble once he made that decision. I thought he learned this type of lesson in his 2016 administration. Guess not.

