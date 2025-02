AP2A1 (alpha 1 adaptin subunit of the adaptor protein 2)

“These findings suggest that AP2A1 expression modulates cell states between senescence and rejuvenation,” the researchers write.

The mystery of senescent cells

To understand how significant this finding is, we need to look at what happens to cells as they age. Human cells can only divide a limited number of times before they enter senescence – a phenomenon first discovered in the 1960s by Leonard Hayflick, who found that human cells cultured in a laboratory would divide approximately 50 times before stopping permanently. This is known as the “Hayflick limit” and represents a fundamental aspect of cellular aging.

Senescent (aged) cells undergo dramatic changes. They swell in size – sometimes growing six times larger than young cells. They develop distinctive internal structures, particularly stress fibers – strands of protein that stretch across the cell like support beams. These fibers become thicker and more pronounced in aged cells. Senescent cells also produce less protein, move more slowly, and express specific genes associated with aging.’

