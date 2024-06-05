Led by Fauci the GARDEN GNOME (well, that name was Malone’s but he can share it), the scarf lady dufus Birx, liar in chief, all of them, just terrible and they conspired to hurt Trump, daily, with the CDC, NIH, FDA career deepstate malfeasants…

now Fauci says the 6 feet social distancing was made up? I told you this years now, Redfield told me directly…all of this was kabuki theatre…a clown show daily…

100% of COVID was a lie, nothing about COVID was true, down to the deadly ineffective Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine…lockdowns to vaccine…a PCR manufactured false-positive non-pandemic that never was a pandemic, using also lie of asymptomatic spread. all lies. all of it, release, wet market, lab leak, GoF, all of it…lie upon lie, misdirection. all of these people must be investigated using proper hearings. under oath.