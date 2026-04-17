Epstein and his rapist sodomizer male RICH buddies (who flew on his jet & went to his island & homes) & Rotherham UK Pakistani islamists; both involved with industrial level rape of under-aged girls
A picture, sordid, filthy, outrageous, devastating, of ongoing CHILD rape and abuse by Epstein and the rich elite Palm Beach type men & Pakistani islamist males emerges & has interwoven threads
Girls in USA who were systematically abused, raped, and trafficked ......by Epstein and his type…and the US government’s FBI (Patel) and AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi have been complicit in covering this up.
Read more at: https://organiser.org/2025/01/03/271953/world/pakistani-origin-grooming-gangs-and-the-uks-silent-complicity/
‘A story of rampant child abuse—ignored and abetted by the police—is emerging out of the British town of Rotherham. Until now, its scale and scope would have been inconceivable in a civilized country. Its origins, however, lie in something quite ordinary: what one Labour MP called "not wanting to rock the multicultural community boat."'
Why Did British Police Ignore Pakistani Gangs Abusing 1,400 Rotherham Children?
‘Pakistani-origin grooming gangs and the UK’s silent complicity The grooming gang scandal dates back to the 1980s, with towns like Telford, Rotherham, and Rochdale emerging as epicentres of these crime...
Read more at: https://organiser.org/2025/01/03/271953/world/pakistani-origin-grooming-gangs-and-the-uks-silent-complicity/’
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Rotherham was one of many towns. There are 250,000 recorded rapes, torture, sodomy & general abuse for 14 years by Pakistani savages totalling in the millions..
I am beyond glad these crimes against humanity are being exposed yet still wonder how long will it take to end the most demented, so-called elite, pedophile's etcetera evils grip on the world for more than a thousand years. In Canada theses people have infiltrated the government as well as police, judicial, medical, food industry etcetera leaving no one in in the top positions to hold these traitors accountable. It will take those below the top in these institutions and or those in the population who know the truth to outright stop these treasonous crimes as has had to happen in the past.