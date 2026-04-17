Girls in USA who were systematically abused, raped, and trafficked ......by Epstein and his type…and the US government’s FBI (Patel) and AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi have been complicit in covering this up.



Read more at: https://organiser.org/2025/01/03/271953/world/pakistani-origin-grooming-gangs-and-the-uks-silent-complicity/

‘A story of rampant child abuse—ignored and abetted by the police—is emerging out of the British town of Rotherham. Until now, its scale and scope would have been inconceivable in a civilized country. Its origins, however, lie in something quite ordinary: what one Labour MP called "not wanting to rock the multicultural community boat."'

Why Did British Police Ignore Pakistani Gangs Abusing 1,400 Rotherham Children?

‘Pakistani-origin grooming gangs and the UK’s silent complicity The grooming gang scandal dates back to the 1980s, with towns like Telford, Rotherham, and Rochdale emerging as epicentres of these crime...



Read more at: https://organiser.org/2025/01/03/271953/world/pakistani-origin-grooming-gangs-and-the-uks-silent-complicity/’