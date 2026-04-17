Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lookout
8m

Rotherham was one of many towns. There are 250,000 recorded rapes, torture, sodomy & general abuse for 14 years by Pakistani savages totalling in the millions..

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Dennis Norn's avatar
Dennis Norn
just now

I am beyond glad these crimes against humanity are being exposed yet still wonder how long will it take to end the most demented, so-called elite, pedophile's etcetera evils grip on the world for more than a thousand years. In Canada theses people have infiltrated the government as well as police, judicial, medical, food industry etcetera leaving no one in in the top positions to hold these traitors accountable. It will take those below the top in these institutions and or those in the population who know the truth to outright stop these treasonous crimes as has had to happen in the past.

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