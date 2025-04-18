Epstein documents? Why is AG Bondi slow walking or locking this down? Kash Patel? Why the blocking? Who is in those documents? Which Prime Minister (s)? Which President (s)? Which Royals? Which US
congressmen (or women) and US Senators, Republican and/or Democrat are in the documents, frolicking on the plane & rapist pedophile island? Which elite (s), high society, RICH billionaires?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WE HAVE A FUCKING BUNCH OF MISFITS IN WASHINGTON (CONGRESS) AND WE NBEED TO SUBJECT THEM TO THE RULE OF LAW-
Obviously - OBVIOUSLY!!! - documents aren't withheld UNLESS "someone" would be in trouble should those documents be released. No rocket scientist is needed for that deduction.
Therefore, the fact that Bondi, Patel, etc. are withholding documents is to PROTECT some Fat Rat, or many Fat Rats. Again, that is a trivial deduction.
In so doing, these government officials are SERVING the Fat Rats.
Which goes to what I've been saying for years - and this *includes* Trump: "Those sitting in the Big Chairs of our government will NEVER go after any Fat Rats. Instead, they will use their position to PROTECT the Fat Rats, thereby enabling those Rats to continue looting, killing and destroying."
I'll retract those words when Trump starts to put away FAT RATS (not 'little guys'). So far, combining both terms as POTUS, Trump has not taken out a *SINGLE* Fat Rat criminal. That says it all.