‘Justice Department Told Trump in May That His Name Is Among Many in the Epstein Files

Bondi also told president at the meeting that Justice decided to not release more Jeffrey Epstein documents because of the presence of child pornography and the need to protect victims’

in jail already, they have all of this, know all of this, so this to me is a game and show…I think efforts are being made to smear and tarnish Trump (IMO wrongfully) and make him look guilty by associations and innuendos etc. Is this where we have come to? All of this smacks of a set up to me…if these people had or have information evidence that Trump engaged in wrong actions with underaged people they should put up or stfu and stop this game…as of now there is no such evidence. Just talk and smear and media…what do these people mean make a deal with Trump? Just that suggests he has something to hide, and I do not think so. So why reports like this and why this? Dershowitz’s assertions to me are inflammatory seeing he too I linked to this if I may say or suggested. Does he want that to become the topic again? I mean are these people serious? It was to me a kind of smear and accusations and not proved that Alan was nefarious in this and IMO that stands. Leave him alone but why would he touch this? Now. They are trying to burn him down. Should Trump now use the Justice system to go at Biden or Clinton or Obama or any past POTUS on such ‘accusations’? for there are many.

And the question is, in what capacity is Trump’s name in those

Read what Dershowitz has reportedly stated (assuming the reporting is true:

‘“She’s going to make a deal” with the Department of Justice (DoJ), Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard law professor who previously represented Epstein, said.

“That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her,” he told The New York Post.’

Epstein lawyer: Maxwell will try to make a deal with Trump

Alan Dershowitz is ‘certain’ an agreement will be made and claims convicted sex offender ‘knows everything’

Epstein lawyer: Maxwell will try to make a deal with Trump

‘Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced he would meet the convicted sex offender in the “coming days” to find out if she has information about anyone who participated in Epstein’s sex crimes.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.