Et tu Al? Seems Al Gore may be agitating, bubbling to get back to government this time as POTUS; hhm, are we ready for this? As Hilary's VPOTUS or Hilary as his? Gore is not saying NO; Kamala too?
Don't these three collectively or individually not understand that any move by them will guarantee Trump maybe a third term, that we may change the constitution to prevent these WRECKING balls!
Is Gore tongue-in-cheek? Just whimsy here?
‘“You’re 77 years old. Spring chicken — two years younger than Trump; younger than Biden. Maybe one more walk around the block?”
Gore: “I’ll give serious reflective thought to what you’ve said, Tim.”’
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HILLARY TO NEW HAMPSHIRE...
GORE: 'SERIOUS REFLECTIVE THOUGHT'...
KAMALA GOES SOUTH...
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Devil gore climate scammer
Gore & Clinton? Would not surprise me in the least. If they wanted to put a senile, career criminal in the White House, they would do it. Oh, wait, they already did! If they wanted to put a stinking gorilla in the White House, they'd do it. Nothing is off limits to these psycho-monsters, NOTHING!!