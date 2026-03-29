Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ann
6hEdited

Devil gore climate scammer

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

Gore & Clinton? Would not surprise me in the least. If they wanted to put a senile, career criminal in the White House, they would do it. Oh, wait, they already did! If they wanted to put a stinking gorilla in the White House, they'd do it. Nothing is off limits to these psycho-monsters, NOTHING!!

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