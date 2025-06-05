The US Senate is balking at it (the ‘bill) and Senators are scarred as to their political futures. Many know the bill is very problematic, pork grift theft laden and even wrong in some instances, so what do they do? So, it is the bill? the explosion of the deficit, debt ceiling madness? Was it the tariffs? Did Republican congresspersons sell us out and seek to hurt Americans by passing that bill? Should many be primaried and defeated in November 2026? Or was it the how the border is being handled in terms of rendering and no habeas corpus and due process etc.? that has pissed Musk off? What? But he is pissed with the Great Donaldos Magnus Trumpos…or are we being played?