Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth a deGruchy jr's avatar
Kenneth a deGruchy jr
2h

Seems like there is a coerced and concerted effort coming from everywhere to make judgements against the Trump admin based upon the Republican election losses. I am very surprised that suddenly there appears to be no more reason to question the election process as though it has been corrected and made to be 100% accurate now. This election cycle has not passed certification yet. Can AI tools point out the election irregularities that are truly startling?

Reply
Share
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
2hEdited

Vance does not appear to have the drive or energy to be president. He also has a tendency to be indecisive in policy matters.

More relevant, it appears his Indian wife is against it, as she recently expressed a desire for them to have a quieter, more home-focused life with their four small children.

I prefer Rubio. I cannot envision him conspiring behind President Trump's back as you suggest Vance should do.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.