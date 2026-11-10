Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Seems like there is a coerced and concerted effort coming from everywhere to make judgements against the Trump admin based upon the Republican election losses. I am very surprised that suddenly there appears to be no more reason to question the election process as though it has been corrected and made to be 100% accurate now. This election cycle has not passed certification yet. Can AI tools point out the election irregularities that are truly startling?
Vance does not appear to have the drive or energy to be president. He also has a tendency to be indecisive in policy matters.
More relevant, it appears his Indian wife is against it, as she recently expressed a desire for them to have a quieter, more home-focused life with their four small children.
I prefer Rubio. I cannot envision him conspiring behind President Trump's back as you suggest Vance should do.
Seems like there is a coerced and concerted effort coming from everywhere to make judgements against the Trump admin based upon the Republican election losses. I am very surprised that suddenly there appears to be no more reason to question the election process as though it has been corrected and made to be 100% accurate now. This election cycle has not passed certification yet. Can AI tools point out the election irregularities that are truly startling?
Vance does not appear to have the drive or energy to be president. He also has a tendency to be indecisive in policy matters.
More relevant, it appears his Indian wife is against it, as she recently expressed a desire for them to have a quieter, more home-focused life with their four small children.
I prefer Rubio. I cannot envision him conspiring behind President Trump's back as you suggest Vance should do.