Et Tu Kevin, Et Tu? Say it ain't so Kevin, please: "McCarthy Used FTX Cash to Defeat Conservatives in 2022 McCarthy used left-wing oligarch FTX money to fund a "secretive," anti-MAGA campaign"; What?
GOP establishment leader and Speaker of the House pretender, Kevin McCarthy used FTX cash to defeat conservatives in 2022, as the corrupt, globalist-tied crypto exchange funded the establishment wings
SOURCE:
https://nationalfile.com/mccarthy-used-ftx-cash-to-defeat-conservatives-in-2022/
Truly, no surprise. Our 2 political parties are vying for the title of the Oligarchy's Favorite Concubine. No one represents the interests of Americans.
Wouldn’t surprise me. I’ve never trusted that guy. Paul Ryan’s protege