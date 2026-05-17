Et tu POTUS Trump? Et tu? Your polls could get worse than Jimmy Carter's? Seems so and CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten declared on Saturday that President Donald Trump is getting the “worst polls
ever for any president”...what? 79% of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump on gas prices...talking inflation, right, We’re taking about the worst polls ever for any president belong to Donald Trump'
‘And more than that, we’re talking about 79% of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump on gas prices. That is the highest percentage that any president has had disapproving them on gas prices in any question I could possibly find. When we’re talking inflation, right, We’re taking about the worst polls ever for any president belong to Donald John Trump. It’s worse, he’s doing worse than [Jimmy] Carter. He’s doing worst than Joe Biden did in his last term. When you put it all together, you just go, man alive, man. What are you doing?’
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"Bad polls for Trump"? Ya ain't seen notin' yet. Just wait until the feathers *really* hit the fan!
Trump is lost. Did you listen to the Megyn Kelley podcast with Greg Brevino? Deportations have been scaled back. Deep State out of control. A war that can’t be won. Fraud, waste and abuse goes on unabated. For Trump it might get far worse.