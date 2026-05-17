Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1h

"Bad polls for Trump"? Ya ain't seen notin' yet. Just wait until the feathers *really* hit the fan!

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
2h

Trump is lost. Did you listen to the Megyn Kelley podcast with Greg Brevino? Deportations have been scaled back. Deep State out of control. A war that can’t be won. Fraud, waste and abuse goes on unabated. For Trump it might get far worse.

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