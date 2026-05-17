‘And more than that, we’re talking about 79% of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump on gas prices. That is the highest percentage that any president has had disapproving them on gas prices in any question I could possibly find. When we’re talking inflation, right, We’re taking about the worst polls ever for any president belong to Donald John Trump. It’s worse, he’s doing worse than

. He’s doing worst than

did in his last term. When you put it all together, you just go, man alive, man. What are you doing?’