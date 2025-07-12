Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Vic Hughes
Paul - Here's something I posted in reply to Leake defending the "Trump was forced by the Deep State to do it" line. Some of which you have already seen, albeit with significant additions.

"This is from something I posted at the Focal Points website, which I usually greatly appreciate. This is my reply to their comment that even Trump can’t beat the Deep State. I have a different opinion on that.

For those Trump supporters that still think Trump is trying to battle the Swamp, I hate to tell you this, Trump is the essence of the Swamp. If burying the Epstein affair isn't enough to convince you, how about the following:

1. Two days into his Administration he has Silicon Valley (the Military Intelligence Complex West Wing) announce Operation Stargate. Create massive data centers to get everybody's data down to their DNA and dramatically expand killer mRNA shots.

2. An increase of about $700 MM in Palantar Police State data collection contracts.

3. DOGE - a data collection and RAGE (Retire All Government Employees - a Silicon Valley Cult Religion objective) to set up a digital control state

4. Continued approval of dangerous and poorly tested mRNA technologies.

5. Even in the face of incontrovertible evidence, a lot highlighted at the Focal Point site, neither Trump nor RJK Jr. have cancelled the Covid Emergency declaration, an action either could do solely on their own authority

6. The “End Forever Wars” Candidate Trump becomes Don "The Bomber" Trump (a new WWE Hall of Famer stage name?) President to save Deep, Deep State Creature Bibi.

While there are many more potential examples, the Epstein Coverup, which is looking so gross even Bongino can't stomach it, is the ultimate betrayal. When you can cover up child sex trafficking you really can't go too much more to the Dark Side. Except aiding genocide in Gaza, supporting killer mRNA shots, and creating a USA digital Police State. You can't blame those on the Deep State. Trump did all that on his own. (and RFK Jr. stopped none of it)

This shows Trump's true evil in the Epstein coverup: (Paul you have seen some of this, but some really important info has been added)

“They think that we are stupid and they love to rub it in our faces, which is part of Cult teachings, something Trump has studied. The lies about the Epstein story are so obvious they are intentionally designed to convey these messages:

Message One - To the American people, the Trump Administration will tell blatantly obvious lies directly to your face to protect the Deep State.

Message Two - To the Epstein clients, Trump/Israel/Military Intelligence Complex own you, forever, corrupting Government and Business for decades or longer.

Message Three - Trump to all the Epstein children sex trafficked, I don't give a damn about you.

Message Four - Trump to all his MAGA supporters, no matter what I promised you, f*** you suckers.

This blatant display of contempt is considered in Cult lore as the “Revelation of the Method”. If the Cultists tell you what they are going to do and you don’t stop them, under their twisted logic you are guilty, not them. Never forget, Trump not only studied Kabbalah cult stuff, he followed his Kabbalah teacher's life advice. Trump talks about this in his second book so he must be proud of it. Being involved in Cult lore, Trump understands exactly what “Revelation of the Method” means."

Stating that Trump is getting played by the Deep State is laughable. He is their reality TV actor fooling the Marks. Don’t be one. Wake up suckers!"

Kelleigh Nelson
You are so right! But unfortunately, Trump has never admitted that those jabs harmed people. In fact, in his last interview with Bret Baer, when Bret asked him about the jabs, Trump said, "I don't want to talk about it, but people are saying that I saved hundreds of thousands of lives." No Trump, you didn't. Big Pharma and Scarf lady Deborah Birx lied to you and millions died and many are sick the rest of their short lives. The hospital protocols for people with Covid were completely upside down as well, and the hospitals received more funds when people died of Covid, so what do you think their goals were! The reports all came through in the many sessions Senator Ron Johnson had with dissident docs, nurses, and attorneys.

