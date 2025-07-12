infants/kids.

So why? How come RFK Jr. that you have allowed Makary and Prasad etc. to do this? Can’t you see these 2 are pure clowns, just got positions based on COVID camera you tubes and speak fancy ‘medical terms’ and language but are part of the problem? These 2 clowns (and others like microchip Oz) are subverting misguiding you Robert Jr. for there is no clinical, medical, scientific basis for this. None! No infant, no child, no teen, no healthy American, no American today are candidates for any of these ineffective non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing OAS Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA transfection vaccine…NONE! This is IMO near criminal for this will kill American infants and children.

McCullough and Huschler and many say BETRAYAL, but I say hold on a bit, give Bobby Jr. some brief time to remedy this.

I like you RFK Jr., support you, think you mean well, and will not join in the chorus of ‘betrayal’, but this makes no sense and is IMO reckless and dangerous. You head HHS and can reverse this and bring some order to this madness. How could you allow FDA to do this? On what basis? Makary MUST be fired on the sport. He is seemingly clueless.

Where is the evidence that this is needed? Why would HHS and FDA and NIH and CDC leadership place children who do not need this, with baseline risk of zero, why place them at risk?

FDA grants full approval for Moderna's (Malone Bancel Moncef etc.) mRNA Spikevax shot, in children age 6 months through 11 years; how? why? based on what risk? data?

Are those in photo here laughing at us? Has another great con been played on US population? Does POTUS Trump really understand what these people are doing subverting him? His legacy will be destroyed.

See McCullough’s Huschler’s remarks too:

Huschler: “FDA Commits Grave Betrayal: Fully Approves Deadly Genetic Injections for Infants”

‘July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for Moderna's (MRNA.O), opens new tab COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in children aged 6 months through 11 years who are at an increased risk of the disease, the company said on Thursday.

The shot was previously available for pediatric populations under emergency use authorization. Moderna expects to make its updated vaccine available for eligible U.S. population for the 2025-26 respiratory virus season.’

Are they laughing at us?

What is RFK Jr. doing? He says the US is stopping recommending the Malone mRNA shot in kids yet the FDA under him is approving more? What game are you playing Bobby Kennedy Jr.? The ball washers and latherers and cuppers who put out stacks and they will write something on this, they play with words for they seeking jobs and donor money. I am not. I cannot play with words. Bobby Jr., you are confusing at the best of times. You are making no sense. You have Makary of FDA looking like a buffoon. How could he explain this one now? You Bobby Jr. made a catastrophic mistake placing Malone on the ACIP for the credibility became zero when you did that. It is a joke, like the gong show now, a clown car.

I like Huschler’s stack too on this (see above). He shows some leg here, some strength. In spite of links to heart damage, brain damage, cancer, and mass death, your FDA, your FDA Bobby Jr., this clown Makary goes ahead and approves this, with clown 2 Prasad? I mean, this quintet of Prasad, Makary, Oz, Bhattacharya, RFK Jr. are all talk, crap talk, circular bullshit talk, misleading the nation, duplicity. You 5 have done nothing. You have left the Malone mRNA shot on market. How could you? And bullshitting us all day long. Bullshitting our great POTUS Trump. He hired you clowns to do the right thing. Not to pose and give interviews. You are subverting him for he is assuming you know what you are doing and clearly you do not.

No, do not dangle any job in front of me anymore. I will not be part of any deception of the American people.

I want RFK Jr. to tell me, to tell us how and why these children are at risk when infants at 6 months and children have a robust potent INNATE immune system that is largely protective and once not subverted, will protect against any pathogen, especially glycosylated ones, broadly, will neutralize (using innate B1 antibodies) and clear out using NK cells (natural killer cells). Infants innate and general immune system is developing at 6 months of age as maternal antibodies wane and can once allowed to confront pathogen, learn and become educated on the pathogen and how to handle it then and in the future. Children, healthy children, all infants, children DO NOT need no Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna BioNTech mRNA vaccine. Leave them alone.

McCullough: ‘This decision is gravely worrisome. It shows, once again, that our regulatory agencies remain fully captured by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

How many more children must be sacrificed before accountability begins?’

Peter, let me say what you are thinking but afraid to say, that Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, RFK Jr., CDC, are all playing us for fools. Their job is to block for RFK Jr. and thus for POTUS Trump on the mRNA vaccines and overall, it is ONLY to make mRNA technology part of our daily lives. They have a job to do. Too much money to be made and many deaths to be had. IMO these people know that the mRNA vaccine kills. They cannot NOT know. RFK Jr. knows this. He alluded to this and similar and on OWS lockdowns for years and it is why we gave him prominence; we did not want to know about tree hugging etc. or the environment, we took to him based on his stance on the deadly OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine. He said the right things THEN. I do not know what these people stand for anymore. Certainly not for protecting the American people. I think approving this shot is criminal. In these kids.

I await RFK Jr.’s statements on this. There are no studies, no proper comparative effectiveness research, no proper randomized controlled trials (RCTs) placebo controlled double and triple blind (and you cannot run these studies anymore for the baseline risk of infection/disease is zero and you cannot detect any difference or get meaningful interpretation if the baseline prevalence is zero as you cannot detect less than zero across comparative groups), none to show these shots in these children are beneficial, no safety studies, none. No RCT exists today in adults or children using objective hard patient important outcomes such as death, ICU, hospitalization etc., outcomes that matter to people and will drive them to make an informed decision; no proper long term follow up studies exist, none with proper outcome event number, plagued by stopping early for benefit; the body of evidence is clear that these shots are toxic and lethal. So how could Makary and RFK Jr. approve this for yes, RFK Jr. had to approve it.

You know I don’t cup, I do not coddle, as much as I love RFK Jr., I ain’t cupping his stones. I will not be silent. I not other substackers. Is RFK Jr. compromised in some manner for this is not the same person we supported. Before he endorsed POTUS Trump. I talk to him routinely, we write to each other, I will not share content. I like him. I support him but he has been a failure thus far. IMO. Failed to deliver something of substance and they can shove the MAHA crap, that is a money making grift shiny thing for the Means et al. Started off good by RFK Jr. but he let the grifters touch it, especially the Freedom Fighter media.

Now parents are confused by this approved and not just EUA, but BLA? How? Based on what data? We the people need to see the evidence…because we see there is no clinical, medical, data, scientific reason for this.

Thank you Huschler, you have more stones than most.

Moderna gets full US approval for COVID shot in at-risk children 6 months and older | Reuters

‘Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had in May said the U.S. has stopped recommending routine COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said shots remain an option for healthy children when parents and doctors agree that it is needed.

The agency recommended updated COVID vaccines for everyone aged six months and older, following the guidance of its panel of outside experts.’

BREAKING: Moderna’s mRNA COVID Shot Gets Full FDA Approval for “At-Risk” Infants

Despite links to heart damage, brain damage, cancer, and mass death.

Hulscher of McCullough’s stack:

“This approval comes despite a mountain of evidence linking the shots to catastrophic harms, some of which include heart damage, brain damage, cancer, and mass death.”

I like Huschler, he does not cup and wash stones like cough cough Alex cough cough and that writer, the crime writer cough cough…some of these people I like but they are so blatant in their lathering of stones for money and jobs.

Huschler and McCullough:

‘This decision is gravely worrisome. It shows, once again, that our regulatory agencies remain fully captured by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

How many more children must be sacrificed before accountability begins?’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.