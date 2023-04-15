Ethan Brautigam, 13 years old, had a devastating injury, a ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM); did Ethan take the mRNA technology gene injections (Moderna or Pfizer)? the evidence accumulates
e.g. Intracranial Hemorrhage Due to Potential Rupture of an Arteriovenous Malformation after Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination in a Young Korean Woman: Case Report
What do these studies I link to above show you?
My sense is that Ethan may have suffered a devastating impact of the mRNA technology injection. These mRNA injections have been devastating and we are waking up to the ravages. We have to face the reality that as parents we may have harmed our kids unknowingly, for we trusted authorities, being misled by CDC, NIH, FDA, Health Canada, Fauci, Bourla etc., and we have to stop the injections and help us work hard to hold accountable the malfeasants and criminals who did this.
I call on Malone again, to get back to the lab and help devise an antidote to his mRNA technology that are part or the basis of the mRNA technology gene injections. Thank you Malone for any help you may give us!
SOURCE:
https://ca.style.yahoo.com/mom-helped-save-sons-life-191343737.html
Malone knows very well what is being done to people. He knows the toxicity of the ingredients used. As it turns out, he has worked on these injections and the technology, but pretends that decades ago he "only invented mRNA".
He is an EXPERT in the field of NANOTECHNOLOGY.
Instead of telling the TRUTH, he sends Sunday jokes to people who continue to pay (paid subscribers) him to hide life-saving information.
Mass murder in my opinion. We need charges laid at all levels. Trials. Convictions. Than Death penalty for some. (In my humble opinion) 👎🏻👎🏻