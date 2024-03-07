EUGYPPIUS's substack is very good, highlighting the nutcase moron European hypervaccinator man who took 217 COVID vaccines & reports are he had high antibody levels; huge PROBLEMS that Kocker et al.
researchers FAIL to highlight in LANCET and again typical garbage research publications! 1)antibody levels are NOT indicative of sterilizing immunity and have antibody surges post vaccine means
NOTHING if the recall antibodies are to the initial Wuhan legacy strains note original antigenic sin (OAS) where the recall or response antibodies are to the initial prime or exposures (so initial vaccine e.g. immune imprinting, immune fixation etc.); so antibody titres mean NOTHING in the context of COVID vaccines and 2)there is no discussion of NATURAL IMMUNITY whereby this idiot not getting infection or sick is likely due to being naturally immune. The authors even allude to this to cover their academically corrupt writing: “While we found no signs of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in HIM to date, it cannot be clarified whether this is causally related to the hypervaccination regimen.”
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(24)00134-8/fulltext
I suspect that the guy doesn't really exist, and this is a kind of propaganda for the death jabs.
"See, he took it 217 times and he's FINE!"
Dude! I totally had 714 jabs and I'm, like, immortal! Pass the bong!