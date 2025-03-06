Europe has finally found its testicles after radical islam ran it into the ground re Merkel lighting its funeral pyres, so now throwing down near 1 trillion $ to arm up against Putin? Good for you!
'$840 Billion Plan To 'Rearm Europe' Announced'; Daddy Trump has given Europe the runs; It is about time, the American is tired for sweating for your fever! Using our shoulders to fire your gun!
It is about time, the American is tired for sweating for your fever! Using our shoulders to fire your gun!
The nutjob von der Leyen said: "I do not need to describe the grave nature of the threats that we face, or the devastating consequences that we will have to endure if those threats would come to pass," von der Leyen told reporters.
‘She then said there is "lot that we can do" with the EU's budget to boost defense, but did not elaborate on which "additional possibilities and incentives" were on the horizon. The EU will also turn to private capital, she said.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Starmer, Macron, and the other idiot "leaders" of the EU are either clueless, or complicit in the intentional destruction of their culture and sovereign nations. They allowed an invasion of islamists who do not assimilate, and who bring their jihadist intentions to bear on innocent native citizens. Will they willingly go to Ukraine to die? I think not.
Now these EU leaders think it is wise to talk big and arm up against an imagined threat. This, after a decade or more of reversing real industrial capability, and embracing the green energy myth. They have been depending on energy exported from Russia. How is that going to go for them now?
And Trump is hinting about leaving NATO. He should.
The larger problem will be if/when Europe wants to go to war and the 'newcomers' aren't interested in fighting and dying for their new home......