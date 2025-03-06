It is about time, the American is tired for sweating for your fever! Using our shoulders to fire your gun!

The nutjob von der Leyen said: "I do not need to describe the grave nature of the threats that we face, or the devastating consequences that we will have to endure if those threats would come to pass," von der Leyen told reporters.

‘She then said there is "lot that we can do" with the EU's budget to boost defense, but did not elaborate on which "additional possibilities and incentives" were on the horizon. The EU will also turn to private capital, she said.’