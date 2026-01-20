‘firmly behind’ the ‘principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity’.

Is Pathocracy a ‘real’ thing? This term is being bandied around to describe people in COVID, doctors, leaders etc.

‘Mr Trump has insisted the US needs to acquire Greenland for national security reasons and has not ruled out using military force. He has claimed it is vital for his planned missile defense shield known as the Golden Dome.’

At the same time folk like Stamer must focus too on his own UK with crisis after crisis such as the sex assaults, rapes, rape gangs, stabbings, men in women's toilets etc. plagued with radical islamist jihadists allowed in by Merkel et al.

However, critics claim his interest is linked to Greenland’s untapped mineral wealth rather than defence. The island possesses at least 25 of the 34 raw materials considered ‘critical’ by the EU.’

The president has shocked the military alliance by warning that opponents of an American takeover of the Danish territory will be hit with punitive tariffs from February 1.’

All this while Trump asks the DoD Pentagon to draw up military steps plans as to Greenland.

European leaders have condemned the tariff threat.

‘In a bombshell post on his social media site, Mr Trump said levies will start at 10 per cent - and potentially rise to 25 per cent if they have not capitulated by June.

But in a joint response this afternoon, the European powers said: ‘As members of Nato, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise Arctic Endurance conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone.

‘We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind.

‘Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty.’

Mr Trump’s intervention has sparked fresh fears he is intent on ripping apart the Western pact that has maintained world peace for the past eight decades.

MPs also joined the backlash, with calls for the mooted trip by King Charles to Washington in the Spring to be cancelled. ‘The civilised world can deal with Trump no longer. He is a gangster pirate,’ senior Tory Simon Hoare said.

Running the gauntlet of broadcast studios for the government this morning, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy stressed that support for Greenland’s sovereignty was ‘non-negotiable’.’

‘‘To invade the sovereign territory of a Nato ally would mean the end of Nato... it would dissolve that alliance overnight,’ he told the BBC.

However, Mr Hunt acknowledged that it would be ‘squeaky bum time’ to see whether Europe could hold out.

Tory peer Lord Hannan said: ‘This is demented. Outright batsh** crazy. Where are the adults in the room? Why will no one rein him in?’

John Bolton, Mr Trump’s former national security adviser, said: ‘Donald Trump’s extraordinary tariff threat against the UK and other countries for things they have said or done regarding Greenland is without doubt his most dangerous and destructive assertion during the five years of his presidency.

‘To say it is without precedent radically understates how foolish and contrary to fundamental American interests it is. Its ramifications for the special relationship and Nato alliance – indeed for the credibility and trust the United States has spent decades trying to establish – is incalculable.’

The UK already pays a 10 per cent tariff on some goods imported by the US, after Mr Trump introduced a wave of taxes on countries around the world on his ‘Liberation Day’ last April.’

"Pathocracy, identified by the Polish psychologist Andrzej Lobaczewski, is the condition where government of a society is dominated by those with psychopathological disorders. It begins when one such disordered individual emerges as a leader figure; soon, their personality amplifies it, filtering out those appalled by their brutality and irresponsibility but attracting others who see it as charisma and decisiveness. Soon, others with psychopathic traits attach themselves to the power hierarchy, while responsible and moral people leave or are ejected, and before long, the entire government is filled with people with a pathological lack of empathy and conscience. This psychopathy soon spreads beyond the government, through the population, through propaganda and polarising ideology."

