I have said before, fire the camera poser moron Lutnick! In case the idiot Lutnick did not know and confused Trump, that tariffs are indeed TAXES onto the people.

I tell it to you as it is. Word on the inside is this was never about tariffs or ‘fair’ trade, it is designed to misdirect and to posture POTUS as a bad ass with lots of camera with threats and to look strong so to flex and once nations capitulate in some manner, in ‘any’ manner, the WH and administration could run to the Rose Garden with the press, and claim ‘wins’…if this is so, this is incredibly reckless and boneheaded using Obama’s terms. What a bunch of idiots and dangerous billionaires fucking around with economies and people’s jobs and livelihoods. I hope this is not so, I am poking around. Seems so to me however in some manner, for it is as if the administration is waging a war with itself as it puts on and takes off tariffs with no negotiation or no loss to the other side. It declares victory or movement when the other side does nothing. It is incredible what is unfolding.

“We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs,” von der Leyen said.

Trump said his taxes would help create U.S. factory jobs, but von der Leyen said: “Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States.”

“We deeply regret this measure. Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers. These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy,” she said.