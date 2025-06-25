Can we make the argument that all sudden infant deaths, for the last 80 years etc., now, today, then that all SIDS are and were due to the vaccines? That vaccines then and now for children remain deadly and actually are ineffective. I argue if we reviewed all the paperwork that the FDA used to approve childhood vaccines etc., we will see that none of the vaccines were ever effective and are all harmful. I argue today, that we must urgently, today examine the vaccines children get and likely stop all if not most. Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine showed us the fraud of vaccines.

A leading pediatrician is sounding the alarm about childhood vaccinations, warning para that children “are more likely to die from the mRNA vaccine & all vaccines than from the diseases itself.”

The warning was issued by Dr. Paul Thomas, the author of the number one best-selling book “Vax Facts.”

‘During an interview with CHD.TV, Thomas revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated.

He notes that the remaining 3% of sudden infant deaths happen between 10 and 20 days after vaccination.’

Many would argue that these findings show that vaccines caused 100% of SIDS cases.

“SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome,” Thomas explains.

“There are six datasets studies that looked at SIDS when that infant died relative to when they got a vaccine.

“In one dataset, 97% were in the first ten days after the vaccine.’

‘In 2009, Thomas started his Fair Start clinic, where he has helped over 500 patients with opioid addiction, in the Portland, Oregon, metro area.

He is the Founder of PHOI (Pediatric Health Outcomes Initiative) and a Founding Director of PIC (Physicians for Informed Consent).

In a new interview with Dr. Simone Gold, Thomas warns that children who receive the recommended immunizations are more likely to die than unvaccinated kids.

“Every single vaccine that’s recommended on the childhood schedule” contains “worrisome ingredients,” he reveals.’

“It turns out, for every single vaccine, Dr. Gold, on the childhood immunization schedule, you are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself,” Thomas adds.’

