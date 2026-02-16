Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

‘As for Trump’s law enforcers and self-styled truth tellers who claim to be ending an era of politicization of the FBI and intelligence? It is entirely possible that in all the material they possess, there is no information about the johns. That’s because decades ago, they weren’t told to go after the men, or they decided not to. Either way, that’s the true cover-up, that no one was predisposed to investigate the perpetrators beyond Epstein and his staff, not in the Bush, Obama, Trump 1.0, Biden or Trump 2.0 administrations.’

Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
6h

There is a time and place for everything. Put your thinking cap on. Do you actually think that any of those people will serve anytime now. Who do we have running our Country? The rogue paid off judges. Do you think they are going to put those people in prison. What a joke. That is why there will be a time for it. Marc Elias, the jew leftist attorney, runs all the cases to the liberal judges' courts. Even the conservative judges will rule incorrectly. We have a LAWLESS COUNTRY. Anything happen to Comey? NO

Reply
Share
10 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture