Every time I go cool on Nancy Mace, she goes & pulls this out of the hat & makes me support this lady bigtime, Mace on Epstein: "This isn't going away until people go to jail."; I like this by Mace, "
Despite the memo released by DOJ last night, not all the Epstein files have been released. And the excuses provided for not releasing all the files will not hold up in a court of law. This isn't
going away until people go to jail.
‘Fucking little girls, sodomizing them, raping, abusing them, selling, yes, that was Epstein & all who hung with him, went on his plane, to his island KNEW he & they were about fucking little girls;
look at them carefully, remember who they are, know that as the US republican congressman stated, many sitting in US congress house & senate now should be in jail; he knows who they are’
and
‘As for Trump’s law enforcers and self-styled truth tellers who claim to be ending an era of politicization of the FBI and intelligence? It is entirely possible that in all the material they possess, there is no information about the johns. That’s because decades ago, they weren’t told to go after the men, or they decided not to. Either way, that’s the true cover-up, that no one was predisposed to investigate the perpetrators beyond Epstein and his staff, not in the Bush, Obama, Trump 1.0, Biden or Trump 2.0 administrations.’
There is a time and place for everything. Put your thinking cap on. Do you actually think that any of those people will serve anytime now. Who do we have running our Country? The rogue paid off judges. Do you think they are going to put those people in prison. What a joke. That is why there will be a time for it. Marc Elias, the jew leftist attorney, runs all the cases to the liberal judges' courts. Even the conservative judges will rule incorrectly. We have a LAWLESS COUNTRY. Anything happen to Comey? NO