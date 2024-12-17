RFK Jr. (HHS) and POTUS Trump (on swearing in January 20th 2025) MUST, I say again MUST place a complete stop of all Malone Bourla Sahin Kariko Pfizer, Weissman Moderna Bancel Tureci et al. mRNA technology transfection gene LNP platform vaccines (not classically vaccines but rather gene delivery systems), a complete withdrawal from USA, each and every vial and with witnessed destruction, in the first hour of being sworn in.

Nothing short of this is acceptable, a complete stop, hour one of being sworn in POTUS Trump. The evidence is clear.

The data, clinical, scientific, the evidence, the body of evidence across near 4 years now as to the ineffectiveness of the mRNA vaccine and the deadliness of the mRNA vaccine demands that it be stopped and RFK Jr. (HHS) or Makary (FDA) as well as Bhattacharya (NIH) have no choice but to make a direct move and put a halt, not moratorium, a complete stop. It is over!

We need no study of this, no commissions, no white papers, no debates, NOTHING. Everything that is needed is there. RFK Jr. called on the ALREADY existing evidence time and again in his prior serious and beneficial crusade against failed deadly OWS lockdowns and the Malone mRNA vaccine (prior to endorsing Trump) and thus all he needs to do now is become the ‘OLD RFK Jr.’. Return to SELF. Just use his old statements as the basis.

If the mRNA transfection gene injections by Malone and Bourla and BioNTech et al. are not stopped within one hour of RFK Jr. and Makary and POTUS Trump being sworn in, then we know we are in trouble. Something quite amiss will be on deck and our work is really ahead of us. But I trust, I really do. I trust POTUS Trump to do the right thing. And RFK Jr.

Yet I call on POTUS Trump to issue a direct stop to all mRNA technology and Malone mRNA vaccines NOW and if he is constrained as not yet sworn in, then during the first hour of his swearing in. Anything short of this will be a betrayal to the American people. And to those who lost lives due to OWS and the mRNA vaccine. To all those harmed by OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

I am getting wind from on the inside that the goal is to TRANSITION all vaccines, existing, to mRNA technology, as deadly as it is. As unsafe as it is. We are told the terms ‘new and improved’, and ‘minor adjustments’, ‘minor changes’, will be rolled out soon to re-introduce the mRNA vaccine to you.

There is ZERO, nothing good about mRNA technology that was unleashed upon us. They must go away for 100 years and then return with 100 years of testing (proper ethically based rodent, animal, human studies of proper long-term duration and research methods, adequate high-quality trustworthy comparative effective research) and evidence and ethical debate and the issue of ‘IF it is NEEDED’ in the first place, but 100 years of study, proper safety study before we even ever look at this again. And even then I say no. We need 100 years of genotoxicity, oncogenicity, teratogenicity, general toxicity, and long-term safety studies data. 100 years.

And we investigate all who did this in COVID and that deadly mRNA vaccine and if courts and juries and judges say hang, we hang them all!