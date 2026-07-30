Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
44m

I was there, behind the wall and I fought these bitches, me and Atlas, daily and they used all means to destroy us but we fought them with data and science. Atlas is a hero of mine. a good man.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
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A narcissist with low iq is a dangerous combination.

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