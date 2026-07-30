everything about COVID was a concocted lie by the Task Force and Azar, Trump thought COVID was real and that he was going to save millions of lives, he bought the OWS lockdowns were needed and that
the deadly ineffective unsafe Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine was needed and would work...all 100% was a lie...he fell for it...nothing about COVID was real, they did release
something, intent or not, and IMO it could have been a poison, chemical, toxin but battlefield...whatever we were reacting to was always there, in the environment, they were using a PCR created crisis that was not a pandemic to detect something that they knew was there for they put it there. every Task Force member save Giroir to me are reckless inept incompetent academically sloppy intellectually lazy people...did bad to USA...they lied to Trump and he did not know better and wanted camera too...it became a joke and clown car, not one life was saved by OWS lockdowns or Malone RFK Jr. Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccines. Not one! Trump is deceiving the nation when he says this...he could not believe this, does not, he knows the Malone mRNA vaccine is deadly...I do not fault him in the beginning for he did believe and trust them. I do not know why he continues to talk that crap about the OWS lockdowns and vaccine saved lives. he knows it did not. I support Trump but he failed with COVID as to the OWS response and the continued support of the deadly mRNA vaccine when he knows it failed and is dangerous. I do not understand this. I want him to stand up and say the truth on COVID and what he knows now. I want him on Rushmore. something is wrong in the thinking and it became clear to me when they the Republicans did all under guidance by The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles to cut all things COVID and mRNA from RNC convention…
The US COVID Task Force lied to the nation daily on that podium!
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I was there, behind the wall and I fought these bitches, me and Atlas, daily and they used all means to destroy us but we fought them with data and science. Atlas is a hero of mine. a good man.
A narcissist with low iq is a dangerous combination.