Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Blau's avatar
Christopher Blau
3m

Smoke n mirrors

Accountant

Law ABIDING CITIZEN

Planet of The APES

Lab EARTH ALIEN INTERVENTION THE REAL AI

ANCIENT ALIENS 👽

FALSE FLAG OPS

MEDIAVTV OWNED BY 5 CORPORATIONS

ORCHESTRATED CONFUCIUS SAY

NEW SHINY BOUNCY BALL NARRATIVE ✨️ DAILY... BEYOND RIDICULOUS CUPALABLE TRANS- PARENT OWNED AND WWE JERRY SPRINGER PRODUCTION IN ASSOCIATION W JOEY BUTTAFUCCO AND ANNA NICOLE.

LOL... ITS ALL STAGED... SUCKERS.. LAB RATTS....EBE

BLACKROCK VANGUARD ROCKEFELLER PHARMA OWNS EM ALL

In a NUTTSHELL....

THERE YOU HAVE IT..

GOOD LUCK...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture