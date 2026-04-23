Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
8m

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/h7vpxpzQ3bU?feature=share

Reply
Share
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
11m

what gives we hope is that people in government are not that smart...they are stupid people...can be evil but are not smart...this is key...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture