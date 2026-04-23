‘The F.B.I. began investigating a New York Times reporter last month after she wrote about the bureau’s director, Kash Patel, using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with government security and transportation, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Agents interviewed the girlfriend, queried databases for information on the reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, and recommended moving forward to determine whether Ms. Williamson broke federal stalking laws, the person said.’

I do not know more yet, I am reading but this is the report and this is troubling…was this abuse by Patel? What is your view? I am agnostic at this time as I source more intel.

But we do have a Trump Justice that has engaged itself in lawfare (we went after Obama and Biden for this when they did these things so Trump WH is game, his cabinet too, as much as I support him and people like Patel are subverting Trump) while refusing to use the Justice department e.g. AG Pom Pom Pam Bondi Bambi (thank God she is gone) and FBI (Patel) to properly investigate and get justice around the Epstein pedophilia…it is widely accepted now that the Justice Department e.g. AG (Pom Pom), and FBI led by Patel have moved to cover up the crimes of connected rich elite men in USA. Denied the victims a full airing and justice…and denied the American people. Covering up for those who hung with Epstein as he sourced little girls for them to fuck.

F.B.I. Said to Have Investigated Times Reporter After Article on Patel’s Girlfriend

The bureau said it is not pursuing a case, but the scrutiny is an example of the Trump administration weighing whether to criminalize routine news gathering.

this as we grapple with reports of Patel’s seeming intoxication and MIA and FBO officials own fears that he is not up to the job and may be placing the public safety in danger, given his drinking et al. Again, Patel has threatened to sue, the media said BRING IT ON.

‘On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials. A request for “breaching equipment”—normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to quickly gain entry into buildings—was made last year because Patel had been unreachable behind locked doors, according to multiple people familiar with the request.’

‘Some of Patel’s colleagues at the FBI worry that his personal behavior has become a threat to public safety. An FBI director is expected to be available and focused on his job—especially when the nation is at war with a state sponsor of terrorism. Current and former officials told me that they have long worried about what would happen in the event of a domestic terrorist attack while Patel is in office, and they said that their apprehension has increased significantly in the weeks since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran. “That’s what keeps me up at night,” one official said.’

Trump must fire Kash Patel (FBI) NOW due to drinking on the job, drunkard episodes, MIA reports, FBI officials calling Patel a threat to public safety & fire dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth

NOW for he is openly incompetent, a moron dolt idiot embarrassing USA on the global stage and it is clear he misguided you POTUS Trump on this Iran clusterfuck of a disaster where we have lost!