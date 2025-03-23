rich like him playing in the bond markets…

Billionaire Lutnick claims only thieves and fraudsters would miss a montyly SS check and then complain quickly…

Howard, blockhead, insensitive dolt, allow me to clue you in…these are not crooks, these are poor people, poor blue-collar fly over Americans who worked whole lives building our bridges and working in the coal mine, the steel plants, the assembly line, the trucker…but this idiot Lutnick, sorry I could not hold my tongue and my arthritis fingers get a head of me, calls them fraudsters. Not his granny he said…well of course Howard, she has you, she is not struggling…

you ‘entitled’ idiots are so very tone deaf…with all of the tariff disasters 47 is making under guidance from you as commerce Secretary, I wonder how you still have a job.

“She’d think something got messed up, and she’ll get it next month. A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining,” the billionaire businessman said.

“Anybody who’s been in the payment system and the processes, who knows the easiest way to find the fraudster is to stop payments and listen, because whoever screams is the one stealing,” he said. “Because my mother-in-law’s not calling, come on, your mother, 80-year-olds, 90-year-olds, they trust the government.”

Lutnick, you should apologize for this insult.