What I am showing you IS natural immunity 2,500 years ago…in the Athenian Plague…yes, 2,500 years ago…they just did not know what that was yet it was how natural immunity conferred protection…past exposure and RECOVERY conferred protection and when you read the translated account, they were describing natural immunity…akin to Edward Jenner’s rudimentary and first inoculations with cow pox pus from a blister…

Now to the Athenian Plague text, written for 2,500 years ago…para the same man was never attacked twice…that statement was all about natural immunity, see highlighted text below (2,500 years old during the plague)….:

The Project Gutenberg eBook of The History of the Peloponnesian War, by Thucydides

