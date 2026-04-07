Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ken Titus's avatar
Ken Titus
6m

Yes, the Mossad are good but not that good. I took a dump today and I would bet they can't tell me what time that happened. So they don't know when everything happens. For their purpose of war they are good. When I get ready to wipe and the door opens and a Mossad person hands me a roll of toilet paper well then I would know how really good they are. We have to have a little fun in our lives.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8m

Not new information! Bibi is managing Donald.

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