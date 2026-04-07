Ex-KGB: Israeli Mossad is the most advanced and talented intelligence service in the world because Mossad has arabs in their ranks & CIA has gone rogue e.g. missed end of COLD WAR, 911, overthrow of
Allende of Chile was wrong, went too far...having arabs in the Mossad ranks puts insiders among the enemy, same way the STAZI was so successful East Germany invading West Germany
Excellent interview by Carlos Watson…well done!
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Yes, the Mossad are good but not that good. I took a dump today and I would bet they can't tell me what time that happened. So they don't know when everything happens. For their purpose of war they are good. When I get ready to wipe and the door opens and a Mossad person hands me a roll of toilet paper well then I would know how really good they are. We have to have a little fun in our lives.
Not new information! Bibi is managing Donald.