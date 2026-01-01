‑2 was primarily a clotting disorder , not classic pneumonia. Patients entered hospitals with low oxygen readings but little respiratory distress, indicating micro‑vascular thrombosis . Yet ventilators—rather than blood thinners and anti‑inflammatories—became the universal protocol, and many perished unnecessarily.

‘Dr. Josh Axe is a prominent natural health expert, entrepreneur, and chiropractor best known as the founder of the popular health website DrAxe.com. He is a leading figure in functional medicine, focusing on healing the body through nutrition, herbal remedies, and lifestyle changes.

Professional Background of Dr Josh Axe

Qualifications: He is a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC), a Doctor of Natural Medicine (DNM), and a Clinical Nutritionist (CNS).

Founder: In addition to his health website, he co-founded Ancient Nutrition, a supplement company known for products like bone broth protein and collagen.

Author: Axe is a New York Times bestselling author of several health-focused books, including: Eat Dirt Keto Diet Ancient Remedies Think This, Not That (focusing on mindset and personal development).

Media Presence: He hosts The Dr. Josh Axe Show, a top-rated health podcast, and has appeared frequently on national television programs such as The Dr. Oz Show.

Here’s a summary of Dr. Josh Axe interview with Dr. Peter McCullough assisted by AlterAI.

🩺 Interview: Dr. Josh Axe with Dr. Peter McCullough

1. Early Response and Medical Silence

Dr. Josh Axe:

During COVID, I watched countless people suffer needlessly. Simple recommendations—vitamin D, zinc, immune‑supportive foods, sunlight—were condemned as “unscientific.” You were one of the few doctors urging early treatment. What pushed you to persist?

Dr. Peter McCullough:

From the beginning, the establishment decided COVID‑19 was “untreatable.” There were no public discussions about outpatient care—nothing on CNN, Fox, or NIH briefings. Doctors were consumed by fear, not by patient outcomes. I realized early on that if we waited for hospitalization, it would be too late.

2. Creating the McCullough Protocol

Seeing the vacuum of leadership, McCullough compiled research and clinical experience into the first globally published early‑treatment plan—the McCullough Protocol (American Journal of Medicine, Aug 2020). Its objective: prevent hospitalization and death.

Core elements:

Fresh air & early movement: Isolation and re‑breathing indoor air worsened outcomes. Nasal sprays & gargles: Saline, xylitol, colloidal silver, and povidone‑iodine reduced viral load. Nutraceuticals: Vitamins C & D, zinc, quercetin, and the stomach acid reducer famotidine showed protective effects. Antivirals: Hydroxychloroquine and later ivermectin, both generic and well‑understood, showed positive signals. This category in 2022 was expanded to paxlovid and mulnupiravir. High-tech expensive monoclonal antibodies were always included in The McCullough Protocol Anti‑inflammatories & anticoagulants: Corticosteroids, colchicine, and low‑dose aspirin or blood thinners targeted clotting and cytokine storm.

Despite strong evidence from multiple nations, U.S. health agencies ignored or censored these steps. The FDA labeled hydroxychloroquine dangerous, while the Federal Trade Commission sued supplement makers who mentioned vitamin D or nasal antiseptics. Hospitals gave no practical advice and discouraged combinations that saved lives abroad.

3. What the Autopsies Revealed

Autopsy studies later confirmed that SARS‑CoV‑2 was primarily a clotting disorder, not classic pneumonia. Patients entered hospitals with low oxygen readings but little respiratory distress, indicating micro‑vascular thrombosis. Yet ventilators—rather than blood thinners and anti‑inflammatories—became the universal protocol, and many perished unnecessarily.

McCullough’s own father survived early COVID because his family defied those policies, using early outpatient care and fresh air instead of hospitalization.

4. Long COVID and the Engineered Spike Protein

Dr. Axe asked about long COVID, which continues to disable millions.

Dr. McCullough:

The government spent $1 billion researching long COVID, produced no test and no therapy, because it refused to study the actual cause: the spike protein—a synthetic, durable molecule designed through U.S.–Chinese collaboration. Unlike natural viral proteins, human enzymes can’t easily degrade it. Spike fragments persist, provoking inflammation, oxidative stress, fatigue, blood clotting, and neurological symptoms.

Japanese research (Dr. Tanakowa 2021) found that the natural enzyme nattokinase breaks down spike protein safely. Later studies showed bromelain and curcumin aided both cleavage and inflammation control. McCullough’s Base Spike Detox combines these, with black‑cumin seed and selenium for absorption. Patients using these natural compounds often show clinical and laboratory improvement.

5. Heart Effects, Myocarditis, and Sudden Death

Many “COVID” myocarditis cases were based on blood‑test coding, not pathology. True viral myocarditis is exceedingly rare. By contrast, vaccine‑induced myocarditis shows spike protein inside cardiac tissue.

Internal CDC slides from October 2020—before the vaccine’s release—listed myocarditis as an anticipated complication.

McCullough stresses that colchicine is mandatory for post‑vaccine or post‑COVID cardiac inflammation, though often omitted. Reports of athletic and pilot cardiac arrests align with vaccination periods, not infections. Recovery is possible with detoxification, anti‑inflammatory drugs, and physical activity that promotes sweating, which helps expel residual spike and mRNA. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy further aids clearance and tissue repair.

6. The “Religion” of Vaccinology

McCullough compares today’s vaccine dogma to earlier medical delusions:

Cocaine (1860‑1920): Once prescribed as a tonic by nearly every physician.

Cigarette endorsement (1920‑1970): Doctors advertised smoking until overwhelming evidence forced reversal.

Each era involved corporate profit, media denial, and delayed accountability. The same now applies to vaccines. The 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act even declares vaccines have “unavoidable harms” while shielding manufacturers. This ideological “religion,” McCullough says, convinces health professionals that humanity must sacrifice a few for “the greater good.”

Modern surveys reveal the backlash: 56 % of Americans believe COVID vaccines have caused mass injury, and 10 % of vaccinated individuals report significant health problems—yet institutions still deny any connection.

7. The Path Forward

According to McCullough, recovery begins with spike removal: enzymes like nattokinase and bromelain, complemented by lifestyle therapies—sauna use, exercise, oxygen therapy—and honest medical dialogue. Simply suppressing symptoms while leaving spike protein in the body guarantees chronic disease.

McCullough:

“Medicine must return to its core mission—to treat, not dictate. Bureaucrats silenced doctors for saving lives. Science requires open debate, not censorship.” In 2026, if the Disease X pandemic begins, the world will see a different response from McCullough and The Wellness Company leading public health response, not lackard government agencies.

🔍 Summary