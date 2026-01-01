Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

2h

I got covid in the fall of 2021. It was wicked. I had no testing and certainly no shots. I was sick off and on for years after that with one cold after another. Whatever the hell they released on us has made many ill for years.

Just a few days ago, I again got sick. It is pretty bad. I'm beginning to wonder what the initial virus has evolved in to. Or have they released a new one?

15m

The medical community will not be able to fully understand C0vid until they factor in the radiation.

The mechanisms in the vaxxines are activated by 5(G) radiation.

If you were to do a study of the sick and their proximity to 5(G) radiation you would have the correlation (of course THAT data would NEVER be made public).

See for yourself. Follow the mass bird die-offs starting in '19 and the C0vid numbers in those areas for the weeks following.

The Evil launched 40,000, FORTY THOUSAND satellites to complete the 5(G) grid which is now beaming 5(G) microwave radiation on us continually. Which is why people look 5 years older, their hair is thinning, their teeth are turning yellow and cracking, or they're sick and their loved ones are dying.

The first place they activated the 5(G) grid was Woohan China.

