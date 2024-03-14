Excellent interview by Pierre Poilievre (potential Canadian Prime Minister); a Statesman type interview; I would take him or Maxime Bernier any day before the liberal leftist madness; Trudeau has
destroyed Canada especially with COVID, ruined lives, people died due to vaccine; Trudeau has behaved in the past as a racist; I as an immigrant can state this. Trudeau must answer to his racist past
@PierrePoilievre Awesome Interview Today. Pierre Is A True Statesman. (youtube.com)
@PierrePoilievre Awesome Interview Today. Pierre Is A True Statesman. (youtube.com)
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Excellent interview by Pierre Poilievre (potential Canadian Prime Minister); a Statesman type interview; I would take him or Maxime Bernier any day before the liberal leftist madness; Trudeau has
We might not be able to prosecute Justin Trudeau, however?!
Encl.
https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/criminal-code-change-in-2019-culpable?
Trudeau and company will do just fine in the next election. Justin Trudeau is not just unpopular now. He was very unpopular after his first year in office. However when the polls closed at his last reelection, he walked away with the same vote total as he previously had. Hmmmm . . . . how could a wildly unpopular politician maintain their vote totals from their initial election - whilst being hated by so many??🤔 Stolen elections have been a serious problem around the world for a couple of decades now.