Excellent move POTUS Trump! 'President Trump authorized the U.S. military to take jurisdiction over a strip of public land at the border that spans three states, a key step toward having U.S
troops play a larger role'; excellent, if I understand this right, this seems like a buffer zone strip that spans miles along border, allows US troops there; now this is a smart move POTUS Trump!
Trump Authorizes Pentagon to Take Over Public Land at Southern Border
Administration had been planning for weeks to potentially use the Pentagon-controlled zone as a place to temporarily hold migrants
How nice to have a president in charge who thinks of the welfare of America first!
How nice to have a president who can think outside the square, who knows how to strategise, can appoint the right people to bring the finances into line and stop the fraud! And a president who has OBVIOUSLY READ that famous Chinese book 📕
THE ART OF WAR!!!
Which describes how to win a war without a single shot being fired!
How nice to have a president who acknowledges God and Christianity!
How nice to have a president who recognises that “woke” & DEI = the downfall of western society, (especially in the military) and can tell what a “woman” is and therefore disallows men in woman’s sports ⚽️!!!
It’s not even 3 months yet and never before has a country had such a swift kick up the backside to get it back on track after so many DEMONCRAP administrations trying to sell its soul to globalism and satanism!
Long live Trump and all those helping to MAGA!!!
ONE OF THE SMARTER MOVES-- WE NEED A COUP[LA OF HUNDRED 12X12'S TH HOUSE THE FUCKING ERRANT DISTRICT COURT JUDGES