Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke
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The only person who hung out with Epstein who we can be confident was innocent of raping and pimping little girls was the man who Epstein said was his cloest friend of 10 years, i.e., POTUS Trump.

Even though court records later proved that POTUS Trump was not telling the truth when he posted on Truth Social that he was never on the Lolita Express, and he actually flew on it multiple times, we can be confident that he never raped little girls or pimped them to others to get blackmail material for a Middle Eastern country.

POTUS Trump was on the Lolita Express, and on the Island if he went there, only to preach the girls and to protect all the little Miss Munchkins.

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