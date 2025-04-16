Excellent POTUS Trump, this is an important EO, well done: "BREAKING: President Trump Signs Executive Order Barring Illegal Aliens From Receiving Social Security"; President Trump on Tuesday signed a
flurry of executive orders. One executive order is aimed at banning illegal aliens from getting Social Security benefits.' '7 million supposed Social Security numberholders aged 120 and older were
receiving benefits.’
BREAKING: President Trump Signs Executive Order Barring Illegal Aliens From Receiving Social Security | The Gateway Pundit | by Cristina Laila
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Cloward-Piven is the nice way to put this absolute looting of the American treasury by the traitor US government. Having to sign an executive order to stop theft that should have never, in a million years, occurred in the first place...?
Every last person in the Federal Government works for us and they’ve collectively, abjectly invalidated themselves by abrogating their duties, for breaking and trampling all over every oath of office, for committing every crime we have a law for, and for subjugating us—meaning we do not have legitimate leadership and instead have a bunch of criminals masquerading as our government.