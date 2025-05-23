Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

well done POTUS Trump seeking to get out vets care, well improved care or at least getting cases heard, bravo, well done!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
29m

Hopefully they did a thorough job with the cases, and didn't just go thru with hardly a glance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture