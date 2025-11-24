ShamWow politics! Excellent by Leake praising Massie who really is one of the ONLY Pretorian guards we have in congress, senate! Most are high-crime kleptocrat real-thief cabal bandits! duplicitous!
Leake: "The Representative from Kentucky is virtually alone in Washington in always choosing truth instead of falsehood, principle instead of expediency, and morality instead of power."
Leake: “If this Republic survives, he will someday be regarded as one of its greatest heroes. President Trump irrevocably besmirched himself and his legacy by attacking Massie because the Congressman from Kentucky has dedicated himself to the release of the Epstein files.”
Massie indeed is a hero of mine. So is MTG, she could be nutty at times and even derailed but it comes from a good place. she means well. she may be bumbling too and fumbling but so is everyone, she is not perfect but she remains among the best in congress. IMO.
These people have distinguished themselves as cutting against the grain, risking.
President Trump and others who wish to eliminate Massie from politics should remember Abraham’s negotiation with God to spare Sodom and Gomorrah. The destruction of these cities should be interpreted as an archetypal reckoning for people who think they can do whatever in hell they want and always get away with it.
Life is often full of ambiguity, but this nation currently finds itself at a moment when the line between good and evil has never been clearer. Everyone in the public forum had better join us on the right side of it or they will soon suffer an ignominious fate.’
Thomas Massie: The Greatest American Hero - by John Leake
