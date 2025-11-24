Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Lisa Stinebuck-Jones
2h

Glad at least you and I still stand with MTG. She fought so hard for Our President. She was only trying to be a voice for Epstein victims as Massie. The whole thing with Candace being threatened as well. And today with the charges dropped on Leticia James & Comey. To me this looks like somebody else is pulling the strings on ALL these. Looking like Israel Owns Our WH. IMO. James & Comey are both guilty. All evidence clearly shows it but SOMEBODY…who if not Israel? Could it be Elon? Obama perhaps? Clinton? Someone is not America First and we must figure out who.?💯

AwakeNotWoke
16m

Paul, are you planning a stack on Tatiana Schlossberg’s New Yorker piece?

As someone with some experience of cancer, the schadenfreude dripping from her essay (laughing until she can’t breathe at her boyfriend’s slush-puddle humiliation right before dumping him) is unmistakable.

Research consistently ties narcissistic traits to heightened schadenfreude in women (Krizan & Johar 2012; James et al. 2014), especially the relational, envy-driven variety where reduced empathy turns rivals' mishaps into self-esteem boosts.

Tatiana’s glee is textbook devaluation/discarding in the idealize-devalue-discard cycle—classic NPD.

My ex Kathleen (the rosary-clutching covert/sadistic NPD I met on your Substack) is cut from the same cloth, only worse.

Her clash with rival "Liberty Liz" here on your stack? Pure schadenfreude glee.

Although like Tatiana in her sadistic glee, she’s far more RFK Jr.: same idealise-devalue-discard cruelty, same covert-sadistic high from others’ pain.

She ghosted me mid-cancer for the “delicious” rush, later bragging how the agony felt, and has recently been liking Substacks full of Grim Reaper/clock imagery and “Days Left to Live” commentary—clearly getting a quiet dopamine hit from fantasising about my shortened life expectancy.

Days ago she even commented on Tatiana’s piece, “It’s very sad that Tatiana doesn’t realize that the last months of her life during a terminal illness would better be spent reconciling with estranged family members than pouring salt in the wounds.”

NPD is 64% heritable (Livesley et al. 1993 twin study).

Maybe the Kennedys are just a narcissistic bloodline: Tatiana’s an asshole, but RFK Jr. is the bigger one—he drove Mary Richardson to suicide in 2012 with textbook narcissistic abuse (gaslighting, affairs, emotional vivisection) and is now driving America toward the same cliff with modRNA shots and autism-linked childhood vaxxes while blaming Tylenol and installing pharma shills.

Understandable Tatiana would skip reconciling with that monster in her final days; my dad, nearing his end, confessed his only regret: "A lot of bastards needed shooting, and I never

shot them." Tatiana might feel the same.

RFK's a disgrace—stand him down immediately. Joe Ladapo for HHS before the Kennedy curse finishes the depopulation job.

