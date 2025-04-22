Two of the greatest disasters happened in USA, the OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bancel Sahin Kariko Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine, in history, initiated under Trump 1.0 and expanded and mandated under Biden. No one has been held responsible for the fraud of it and the deadliness of it…and the US needs reparations, victim compensations funds etc. along with reversal and retroactive at that, of the LIABILITY PROTECTION Act Sheild under the PREP Act. So, we can sue them all and jail as many as we can and if judges declare and juries, in proper courts, that criminal capital offenses happened and judges say death penalty, then we put who judges say should be put to death…to death. We strip of all monies, and we jail and we execute as per courts. Hang them high!

Thank you Stephen, great idea of reparations and we MUST have reparations for both, not one without the other. It is time.

‘Stephen Miller, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, ignited intense controversy after presenting compelling arguments that American citizens deserve reparations for the damage caused by decades of permissive immigration policies.

Miller argued that mass immigration has destroyed fundamental aspects of civilized life in the United States, affecting everything from education to public safety.

In an interview with Newsmax, Miller highlighted the negative impact of open borders, pointing out that public schools have descended into chaos, now requiring hundreds of translators and leaving generations of Americans without adequate educational opportunities.’

