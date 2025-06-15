Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
you risk losing many of us POTUS Trump, that MAHA stuff is dead, it is dying, it is now seeming grifty and a game, pedestrian...get a handle of it.

MissLadyK
This is a splendid move by Trump. When I saw them going after businesses, I thought they were getting off track. Go after the most dangerous, destroy any military training being provided for these young military aged men, protect our citizens at all costs, but stay out of the service industries for now. That’s where the hardworking people are, unless they’re following a lead to a dangerous criminal.

