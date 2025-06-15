people in USA today as congress persons and senators especially in Florida were illegal prior, have family still as illegals etc. and they are duplicitous and pure deceitful supporting mass deportations when they are waist deep in it. Needless to say, the treatment by good hard-working law-abiding people has been horrendous, I have to say. I want border closed to all illegals, no doubt, closed, and all to go back and a focus on criminal illegals, all who are illegal and are rapist, pedophiles, murderers etc. I want rule of law etc. but we can get there for those who are not criminals, in a better manner, respecting humanity and dignity. Many illegals served in the military and gave blood and lives across the last 80 years, we must not forget that. Many made sacrifices for US and must not be tossed aside today. For political points. For deranged madness. I am even saying we have to figure out a way to distinguish someone who had no status or was a student or visiting long term e.g. caregiving, yet got pregnant and had a child versus someone who came just to birth the child. As to anchor baby US citizenship etc.

If reporting is true, Marco Rubio is an anchor baby. His parents were not legalized when he was born in USA. I seek more intel but preliminary on this suggests this. Either way I like Marco, I think doing a good job all things considered. I think among the best in your cabinet, many are inept sycophantic losers in it for camera and job.

We got to be careful how we transform and go to the future. We seek a decent humane inviting USA. Same with Canada. We must respect rights, process, uphold them, habeas corpus, a right to defend yourself against your accusers, your day in court, even the killer, we must respect humanity and dignity. No doubt bring the hammer down on rapists, pedophiles, killers etc. such that they pay for their crimes to the fullest extent.

I am not softening, I am being a realist and want to have gracious mercy and compassion and not become a sick crazy nation of white billionaires ransacking society in their Palm Beach over tanned botoxed lipped and butt fake everything…liking. I am a Christian first yet I can say even Hindu Buddhist, I love that philosophy. Yet EFF religion in this piece, I am my brother’s and sister’s keeper. To help and lift up especially the weak and vulnerable. This is America, the land of the free and hope and future…a kind gentle loving people…giving people…I know you POTUS Trump want best and fundamentally you are a good man. I am not a Malone TYPE ass up, fraud fake con, killer with his mRNA technology vaccine, puckered up hating you and castigating you in print one day, then lathering your stones the next each opportunity to get a job from RFK Jr. who cannot on his best day defend that ACIP appointment. We do not lather and cup here, we do not wash balls. We want truth and honesty. America is being sold to the highest bidder and now there are rats and dogs and Manchurian within. The Health agency appointments are a disastrous joke. Worst than term ONE IMO. I was there.

Well done POTUS Trump, I thank you for this policy shift, you deserve praise. Great move! Compassion, humane, and pragmatic. I know money and special interests and ‘bottom line’ drove this too, but I look to the decency in you. It is there. In you. Again, IMO with all you mistakes, the good outweighs the not so good and bad and I think you are good for USA. When you behave. Some say you are a racist and your cabinet and government and orbit is…I say no, I was there term one, and you nor anyone then treated me sub-optimally as a brown immigrant then (I am a US citizen as are kids etc.), or I did not see that in and from you. I disagree with that and this policy shift, while many argue is an economic decision largely, I know is rooted in your humanity. And caring and compassion at some level.

Well done.

‘President Donald Trump has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt raids on illegal aliens in agriculture, hotels, and restaurants and to focus instead on just “criminals.”

The change comes after a post on Truth Social in which he complained that business owners in those industries were losing their workers.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace…,” Trump wrote on Thursday.

“This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!” he added.

On Saturday, NewsNation confirmed that ICE has been given new directives.’