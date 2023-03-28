Excess mortality in Canadian Provinces: why? Is it delayed treatment for other illness in COVID lockdowns? Is it the pathogen? Is it the mRNA technology injection? Is it the terrible medical system?
Is it really how people were treated in the medical system with sedation (midazolam & morphine), isolation, Remdesivir, ventilator? No antibiotics and DNR orders, with dehydration? Makis's substack
I pose those questions above and add a good substack report by Dr. William Makis on this due to some shocking data in Nova Scotia on massive excess death.
Record excess deaths in Canadian province of Nova Scotia - 1:1000 population died in 2022
Start here shared stack as written (Dr. Makis’s excellent substack):
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘A March 7, 2023 CBC article headline reads: “Nova Scotia tight-lipped about spike in deaths - Unexpectedly high numbers of people are dying in an untimely fashion,' expert says” (click here)
All highly COVID-19 vaccinated countries and jurisdictions are seeing record excess deaths on the order of 1 per 1000 population in 2022.
USA - 270,000 in 2022 (source: Ethical Skeptic, BMC Skidmore, USMortality.com)
Germany - 103,000 in 2022 (source: German govt, OECD, EuroMOMO click here)
UK - 54,000 in 2022 (source: BBC click here)
Japan - 91,000 in 2022 (source: click here)
Australia - 42,000 in 2022 (source: click here)
Alberta - 4000 in 2022 (source: click here)
Now we can add the small Canadian province of Nova Scotia to the list.
From CBC article: “For the first 10 months of 2022, there were 848 more deaths than expected in Nova Scotia. The province said 546 of those were due to COVID-19. That means almost 36 per cent of the deaths are attributable to other causes.”
CBC News asked the Nova Scotia government what is causing the excess mortality in this province, but did not receive a specific answer. A spokeswoman noted excess mortality "represents all deaths — cancer, suicide, heart disease, natural causes, etc. — not just COVID-19."
But it's unclear what those other causes are. The province declined interview requests with Health Department officials and the chief medical examiner.
The population of Nova Scotia is 971, 395.
The annualized 2022 excess deaths is 848/(10/12) = 1018.
1018 deaths in 2022 for a population of 971, 395, is around 1 death per 1000 population.
Excess deaths in Canada
According to Statistics Canada, there were 53,741 excess deaths in Canada from March 2020 until end of August 2022 (click here)
Then we subtract “COVID-19 deaths” of 14,642 in 2020 (click here)
We are left with 39,099 deaths since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, until end of August 2022. Extrapolate that to end of 2022 and it’s about 47,000 deaths with more of those deaths occurring in 2022.
I believe when the numbers are in, we will see somewhere between 30,000 to 35,000 excess deaths in Canada in 2022, or about 1 in 1000 population.
My take
Over 80% of COVID-19 deaths in 2020 were in Long Term Care home settings where vulnerable elderly were euthanized with drugs like Midazolam + Morphine or abandoned and left to die. (click here) Most deaths were “with COVID” not “from COVID”.
Once COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out in late December 2020, all deaths in the first 14 days post vaccination were counted as unvaccinated COVID-19 deaths - this was done to fraudulently create a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” which didn’t exist.
This “pandemic of the unvaccinated” fraud was pushed by US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and their Public Health henchmen Anthony Fauci and Teresa Tam. In Alberta, it was pushed by Deena Hinshaw.
I believe there were very few true COVID-19 deaths in 2021 and 2022. Many of the deaths were in the COVID-19 vaccinated whose immune systems were severely damaged by the jabs, or they were post vaccine deaths in the first 14 days.
Therefore the vast majority of excess deaths in 2021 and 2022 were most likely due to COVID-19 vaccines.
These post COVID-19 vaccine deaths are accelerating. 2022 was worse than 2021 and we are seeing deaths on the order of 1 per 1000 population in 2022.
2023 is shaping up to be even worse than 2022.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I've seen that BBC piece before (I'm in Scotland) and it's full of downright lies. In 2022, 92% of people who died from covid were vaxxed, the vast majority of them multi-vaxxed. And all that stuff about how rare myocarditis is is pure disinformation. The BBC are the most vile propaganda service around. And the Midazolam and morphine thing started here in the NHS as the Liverpool Care Pathway, which was discredited and supposedly stopped but it continued, just without the name - it's now just called the end-of-life care pathway but it's the same thing. Dr John Campbell, who has about 2.7 million followers and who used to be pro-vaxx but totally changed his mind, pointed out in one of his videos that NICE (National Institute for Clinical Excellence) transposed the end-of-life care protocols to the covid care protocols (so euthanising people instead of treating their symptoms) and have since taken the instruction down from their website. The clip is only 8 minutes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BqbVo2sQi0
This is an excellent, dark song about what was done to the elderly in the UK, which seems to have been matched in several other places (US, Canada, Sweden, Spain??).
https://rumble.com/v2e0vi0-and-finally-sadly-true-song-on-britains-elderly-culling-uk-column-news-20th.html
I think these guys are doctors, although I'm not sure.
An extra 1 in 1000 works out to about a 12% ACM increase. Which is consistent with other jurisdictions. Maybe a bit under.