Excess mortality/deaths (all-cause mortality) in Germany: ask yourself a simple question, why would the excess death curve track so tight with COVID vaccine shots? 2020 vs 2021, difference is vaccine
We see excess deaths high ranging from 15 years to 79 years (red bars) in 2021 yet we know that deaths were down in this age band and high for persons >80 years? How come so different to 2020 data?
What happened in 2021 that did not happen in 2020? Seems with COVID deaths down in 2021, something caused deaths to surge in 2021. What? Is this explained by deaths due to delayed medical procedures in 2020? Maybe some. But we know why, and the word begins with ‘V’.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362777743_Excess_mortality_in_Germany_2020-2022
Thank you for all you do Dr. Alexander!
I hate eugenics programs!