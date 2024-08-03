EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris is an opportunist & ruined my life, a lot of lives.' Wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 20 years in prison, including the notorious Pelican Bay - after then DA Harris
sent his case back to trial says she's 'opportunist'; just chalking up wins that were NOT wins, prosecuting innocent people; Harris oversaw number of prosecutions that ended with wrongful prosecution
Kamala Harris, 55, served as the San Francisco District Attorney between 2003 and 2010 before becoming California's Attorney General
Known for her tough stance on crime, Harris oversaw a number of prosecutions that ended with a wrongful conviction
One of her final acts as San Francisco DA was to send the case of Caramad Conley, now 50, back to trial after he was cleared of a 1989 double murder
Now, speaking in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Conley describes Harris as an 'opportunist'
He said: 'I would hope she's learned from those mistakes. That's all I can ask from her. Because you did ruin a life, you know. A few lives. A lot of lives'
Conley was accused of the deaths of Roshawn Johnson and Charles Hughes
In December 2010, his case was vacated and dismissed without prejudice, but because it was dismissed without prejudice, it opened the way for a retrial
In her last month as San Francisco DA, Harris decided to send Conley's case back to court and he was sent back to jail to await his new trial
He said: 'Had Kamala not played those games, I would have walked out of the prison I was in straight home'
