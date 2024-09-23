We have to understand how serious this is and protect our wives and daughters and teach them self-defense and how to use the 2nd amendment to survive and to kill the feral beast coming…beasts that Harris and Biden and Obama allowed into USA to rape and kill us…if life is at risk, our daughters must be prepared to kill…instantly…

Our daughters must know, never ever leave the primary scene as you will never be going home! Fight right there and then as if your very life depended on it for it would. Listen to nothing the feral fecal low-life animal Latino, Middle Eastern, North African 6th century medieval barbarian tells you…

We need Bukele type El Salvador MEGA jails, we will call them MAGA jails! Once inside, these gangs, you will NEVER leave and you must be brutalized on the inside so the word gets out…never go there! We must step down to the animal and become the animal to handle the animal…and some. These are not just evil monsters, they are satanists…no doubt expose them to faith on the inside…a different path but they must never walk free again.

We need daddy T to champion his MAGA jails…now! Give the people of NY and Texas who are being raped to death now, something to hope for!

Darkstar

Darkstar

37 mins ago

No rules of law will stop the war in Mexico from coming north,Jorge

https://www.borderreport.com/regions/mexico/narco-war-breaks-out-in-sinaloa-between-sons-of-el-chapo-and-el-mayo-zambada/

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Firstly, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)