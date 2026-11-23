US F-35 fighter jet mysteriously vanishes in Middle East as new Iran war fears soar

CANNOT win this? Iran will not let you and in case we too dense, Iran has already won this. and btw, many Middle Eastern nations will not let you, at some point they will all attack Israel again and some will get nuclear weapons. are we going to destroy them all? a negotiated peace is the way, living in the Middle East as brothers and sisters. why can’t POTUS Trump understand this, that all he can do now is return our boys home, NOT in body bags as some may come, if he persists under pushing by dry-drunk rapist pedophile SECDEF. inept clueless cunk. This drunk cunk has screwed Trump royally.

I pray that the reporting is fake and that if so, our pilot (s) are safe.