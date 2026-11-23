US F-35 fighter jet mysteriously vanishes in Middle East as new Iran war fears soar
CANNOT win this? Iran will not let you and in case we too dense, Iran has already won this. and btw, many Middle Eastern nations will not let you, at some point they will all attack Israel again and some will get nuclear weapons. are we going to destroy them all? a negotiated peace is the way, living in the Middle East as brothers and sisters. why can’t POTUS Trump understand this, that all he can do now is return our boys home, NOT in body bags as some may come, if he persists under pushing by dry-drunk rapist pedophile SECDEF. inept clueless cunk. This drunk cunk has screwed Trump royally.
I pray that the reporting is fake and that if so, our pilot (s) are safe.
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In a boxing match the best fighter is bound to get a punch occasionally. That does not mean he lost the fight.
No country on earth has split the atom. All fear talk from world leaders! There will never be a nuclear bomb. All tests so far have used massive amounts of dynamite to create mushroom cloud. Follow the money. Also wake up as there is no Space. NASA is a fake money pit.