any say in how the war ends. Only the soldiers and the Ukrainian people should have that say, not some jackass and his jackass cabinet members sitting behind their white picket-fenced houses on a golf course.”

‘F--- Trump and his deal’: US military volunteers in Ukraine rail against peace plan

Colin Freemanin Kyiv

17 February 2025 6:13am GMT

‘US military volunteers fighting alongside Ukraine’s armed forces have branded President Donald Trump a “jackass” over his peace talks with Vladimir Putin, saying Ukraine’s future was not a “business deal”.

Hundreds of former US troops have fought on Kyiv’s side in the conflict over the last three years, following Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s creation of the International Legion at the start of the war.’

‘Most have reacted furiously to the news last week of Mr Trump’s private phone call to Putin, in which he apparently ruled out Nato membership for Kyiv and conceded that Moscow could keep Ukrainian territory it has currently occupied.’

‘Ex-US soldiers are believed to make up the largest national contingent of Western military volunteers in Ukraine, at least 50 dying in combat and many more coming home seriously injured.

They regard Mr Trump’s concessions as squandering both their own military sacrifices and those of their Ukrainian comrades – a sentiment reflected in their distinctly undiplomatic language.

“Trump is a coward, sucking Putin’s d---,” said Charles Carter, another US volunteer, who previously served with America’s 101st Airborne Division.

He said he regretted that Mr Trump had not been shot dead by the assassin whose bullet nicked his ear during a campaign appearance last July.

“The fact that the bullet missed his f---ing face by only an inch is a worldwide travesty.”’