Fact is that most vehicular truck/car run overs into people to kill them are linked to Muslim, islamist foreign-born immigrants/refugees; today AGAIN in Germany (Mannheim city) 2 killed, many injured
So what do we do? this will not stop! who did this? Can I say it was islamic muslim terrorism? No, & I want to be honest always & while it usually pans out this way, I would be deceiving if I tried to
paint that picture. Usually, rumors go wild as the truth emerges and in this instance, it does not appear that this was islamic terrorism and I did not want that narrative to take hold and not step up to defend muslims. I am guided by right vs wrong always. Truth. In all I know, this was not done by an immigrant or refugee or on behalf of islamist terrorism. It is important that we be truthful and not spread falsehoods when it is not so.
that said, ‘Two weeks ago, a 24-year-old Afghan man who was seeking asylum intentionally drove into a union demonstration in Munich, killing a 2-year-old and her mother and wounding several dozen others.’
So, what do we do? We who live in good governance societies.
So what do we do?
Stop mass immigration.
Stop the wars that generate displacement & mass immigration.
Criminals or those with evil intentions will most always achieve their goals.
Other than that, consistent enforcement by the "system" of criminality is needed to at least decrease the number of crime