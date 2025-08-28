Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
today after 5-6 years we can find no proven case of asymptomatic transmission...not one. it was all a lie...as was lie of equal risk of severe outcomes if exposed despite risk differentials as to age and baseline personal risk. the extent of the fraud is mind blowing. they told you 5 year old healthy Suzie was at same risk as 85 year old granny. with 5 medical conditions. and we believed them.

Jorge Fernandez
Yes, you and I and a great many others already know that this was a filthy LIE - part of the largest, most evil crime carried out on the entire planet in all history. Nothing else even comes close.

Okay, so that's out of the way. Now, WHAT'S BEING DONE ABOUT IT, OTHER THAN TALK?

Looks like a good time for another update:

Today is Tuesday, August 28, 2025 (9:51 AM ET, USA)

Number of days that Trump has been POTUS (2nd term) ............................................................................220

Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 2nd term ...................................0

Number of persecutions, indictments, or prosecutions of FAT RATS during Trump’s 2nd term ..…0

Number of days that Trump was POTUS (1st term) ........................................................................................1,461

Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 1st term (1,461 days) .......... 0

Number of significant, *permanent* anti-Globalist actions (1st & 2nd term) ...................................... 0

Number of Covid Crime Criminals (e.g. Fauci, Birx, etc.) brought to justice (2nd term) .................... 0

Number of actions against the Central Bank Cabal (Fed) during Trump’s 1st & 2nd terms ............ 0

Number of actions against national theft (banks, Wall Street, etc.) – 1st & 2nd terms ..................... 0

Number of actions against criminal mega-entities (BlackRock, Vanguard, etc.) ................................... 0

Number of actions against Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Tech, Military Industrial Complex ................ 0

National Debt at time of Inauguration / now .................................................................... $36.32 T / $37.29 T

DAILY increase in US national debt under Trump ......................................$4.41 billion PER DAY X 220 days

Unfortunately for us, as I had predicted, and in spite of all promises, lawlessness continues to reign.

*NOT A SINGLE* Fat Rat under Trump is being pursued, prosecuted or imprisoned, nor has one penny of their ill-gotten loot been confiscated. To date, the Fat Rats have absolutely nothing to fear from Donald Trump's Presidency. Quite the contrary - they are getting fatter with each passing day, with more benefits and protections coming their way.

Then, to make sure that no one notices what they’re doing (and NOT doing), they continue keeping us completely distracted with hundreds of side shows - one after another, non-stop.

CLOSING COMMENT: It’s becoming more and more likely that the Globalists are about to achieve what they’ve been seeking, specially for the past 6 years: *a major global crisis*. As I’ve stated many times, “They NEED it, they WANT it, and they will most likely GET it.”

Lastly, repeating what I posted in a recent thread:

We must never forget that the US was set up as a Constitutional Republic, not as the rule of a single man or group of men. The US was to be ruled by LAW - the US Constitution - that ALL men had to follow. That was the full intent of the founding fathers.

Franklin said, "A Republic, if you can keep it!" Well, it has NOT been kept! The Constitution, including its Bill of Rights, has been trashed. Filthy corrupt men and women have taken over most of our once-great country. Very soon it'll be more than "most", it'll be ALL. Today only a faint whiff remains of what was once the greatest nation on Earth.

For many years I've been preaching an unpopular (even dangerous!) message, that being that there's ONLY ONE remaining path to regain the former USA. It's a path that would entail blood on the streets. Just look around the USA - what do you see?

Let’s face it: the criminal Fat Rats have eliminated all non-violent paths. What remains?

John F. Kennedy said, "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." It has long been my position that that's where we are today in the US.

