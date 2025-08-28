Fact: There was no COVID pandemic, it was all a fraud made up PCR over-cycled (beyond 24 count threshold) manufactured lie of asymptomatic transmission (not one case globally); Trump was lied to & he
believed them, he did believe many were going to die & he acted to save lives this is why I do not blame him; CDC, FDA, Fauci, Azar, Hahn, Redfield et al., all lied to him! Malone, Bourla, Moncef
all lied to him, they conned him, misled him to bring OWS operation warp speed that was ineffective and harmed and killed, the deadly lockdowns, and most of all the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine…all of it was a fraud lie…had we done nothing most who died would be alive today and we killed people by the response. No lockdown globally worked, nothing worked, it was a response to nothing. Something was out there way before 2020, 2019 and we got to get to the bottom of it e.g. a toxin? poison? chemical that caused the deadly respiratory symptoms in our high-risk peoples? something…but it was the deadly isolation, denial of treatment, DNR orders, dehydration, denial of antibiotics often for bacterial pneumonia, abuse of our elderly, sedatives like propofol, ketamines, Remdesivir, ventilators that killed. Most were killed by the deadly ‘COVID death train’ medical response.
Trump was destined for Rushmore January 2020, and they conspired to topple him and they did. Not about stolen votes, it was the devastating OWS lockdowns that hurt him in Nov 2020. He is at the cusp now, he must stand up and declare a full removal of all Malone mRNA technology as the mRNA vaccine was never sterilizing, non-neutralizing, was never effective and could not work as could not get to the respiratory mucosa where needed (if this was true); has never been proven safe and does not work (negative effectiveness) and all of the deadly mRNA vaccine, remove it all…he has to end the PREP Act liability shield so that we can retroactive hold all vaccine makers and CEOs and medical doctors and health agency officials legally accountable…sue them in courts retro…take all their money and jail them, end the child vaccine injury 1986 ACT, set up a victim compensation fund for all harmed by the lockdowns and Malone vaccine and ensure all linked to the fraud be accountable. I say if a legal jury and court finds them guilty of deaths, we hang them all, even your friends and people you like and donated money to. Linked to the COVID fraud.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I stand by Trump but he must act now.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
today after 5-6 years we can find no proven case of asymptomatic transmission...not one. it was all a lie...as was lie of equal risk of severe outcomes if exposed despite risk differentials as to age and baseline personal risk. the extent of the fraud is mind blowing. they told you 5 year old healthy Suzie was at same risk as 85 year old granny. with 5 medical conditions. and we believed them.
Yes, you and I and a great many others already know that this was a filthy LIE - part of the largest, most evil crime carried out on the entire planet in all history. Nothing else even comes close.
Okay, so that's out of the way. Now, WHAT'S BEING DONE ABOUT IT, OTHER THAN TALK?
Looks like a good time for another update:
Today is Tuesday, August 28, 2025 (9:51 AM ET, USA)
Number of days that Trump has been POTUS (2nd term) ............................................................................220
Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 2nd term ...................................0
Number of persecutions, indictments, or prosecutions of FAT RATS during Trump’s 2nd term ..…0
Number of days that Trump was POTUS (1st term) ........................................................................................1,461
Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 1st term (1,461 days) .......... 0
Number of significant, *permanent* anti-Globalist actions (1st & 2nd term) ...................................... 0
Number of Covid Crime Criminals (e.g. Fauci, Birx, etc.) brought to justice (2nd term) .................... 0
Number of actions against the Central Bank Cabal (Fed) during Trump’s 1st & 2nd terms ............ 0
Number of actions against national theft (banks, Wall Street, etc.) – 1st & 2nd terms ..................... 0
Number of actions against criminal mega-entities (BlackRock, Vanguard, etc.) ................................... 0
Number of actions against Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Tech, Military Industrial Complex ................ 0
National Debt at time of Inauguration / now .................................................................... $36.32 T / $37.29 T
DAILY increase in US national debt under Trump ......................................$4.41 billion PER DAY X 220 days
Unfortunately for us, as I had predicted, and in spite of all promises, lawlessness continues to reign.
*NOT A SINGLE* Fat Rat under Trump is being pursued, prosecuted or imprisoned, nor has one penny of their ill-gotten loot been confiscated. To date, the Fat Rats have absolutely nothing to fear from Donald Trump's Presidency. Quite the contrary - they are getting fatter with each passing day, with more benefits and protections coming their way.
Then, to make sure that no one notices what they’re doing (and NOT doing), they continue keeping us completely distracted with hundreds of side shows - one after another, non-stop.
CLOSING COMMENT: It’s becoming more and more likely that the Globalists are about to achieve what they’ve been seeking, specially for the past 6 years: *a major global crisis*. As I’ve stated many times, “They NEED it, they WANT it, and they will most likely GET it.”
Lastly, repeating what I posted in a recent thread:
We must never forget that the US was set up as a Constitutional Republic, not as the rule of a single man or group of men. The US was to be ruled by LAW - the US Constitution - that ALL men had to follow. That was the full intent of the founding fathers.
Franklin said, "A Republic, if you can keep it!" Well, it has NOT been kept! The Constitution, including its Bill of Rights, has been trashed. Filthy corrupt men and women have taken over most of our once-great country. Very soon it'll be more than "most", it'll be ALL. Today only a faint whiff remains of what was once the greatest nation on Earth.
For many years I've been preaching an unpopular (even dangerous!) message, that being that there's ONLY ONE remaining path to regain the former USA. It's a path that would entail blood on the streets. Just look around the USA - what do you see?
Let’s face it: the criminal Fat Rats have eliminated all non-violent paths. What remains?
John F. Kennedy said, "Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." It has long been my position that that's where we are today in the US.