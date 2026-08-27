Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
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Polls another pretty pie chart without facts lies bias thrown to see what sticks, don't believe them not credible. Why did Meta/Facebook have to pay fine just cost of business factored in perhaps the cia tactics of mind junk they don't want released. Hat tip Dr Paul about I ran being clusterfubared situation.

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