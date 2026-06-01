Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3m

Tell us how you really feel. Lol

But in all seriousness, it sounds as if your expertise is needed in the swamp. Too bad we're getting guidance from lesser beings.

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Eleftherios Gkioulekas's avatar
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
2m

Sometimes, you get better treatment in Africa. Depends on who's your doctor.

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