be treated elsewhere…State Department must ensure this…treat people who are American and suspected of infection or symptomatic in Europe, Africa etc…acute contact tracing, surveillance, isolation, proper medical support…can be had….

I am sorry, we safeguard the homeland and when Obama brought them under him with that idiot Tom Friedman, that was reckless and dangerous…why breach the US borders with this (if as reported)? what is the value added Robert? did you drink Malone’s horse semen?

These people like Redfield, Hahn, Fauci, Birx, Adams et al., these people with Azar, subverted Trump daily, undercut him, side cut him, were devious, duplicitous, were screwing him telling him made up shit, lies, causing Americans to die, unscientific stuff on the podium and daily, and he did not know science or medicine so trusted these devastatingly unscientific stupid politicized agenda driven people…

who were there to hurt Trump and damage his Presidency and re-election and they sure did…he was not re-elected, was he not?

for he simply acquiesced…thank God for Atlas…thank God for my boss, thank God for me…we were raging fire in the background hammering them yet it was 2 to 3 of us…they were a team with the mission to destroy his re-election with a fake fraud non-pandemic COVID bringing a non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing, unsafe Malone Moncef Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine that was negatively effective and did not work outside of the box…not one study today, no RCT comparative effective research has ever shown it worked to reduce hard patient-important clinical endpoints and outcomes like death or hospitalization…that is, what was important…not composite outcomes, or soft proxy non-patient important outcomes like antibody titers using immuno-bridging shit methods??? fraud antibody levels etc. that was not a measure or indicator of immunity…

I am sorry but that photo above was one of pure idiotic clowns and we suffered years with pure crap being spewed by them orally and none was correct and they were lying and all wrong! Folk like me are vindicated. People died because of them.

And not to be outdone Redfield outdoes his prior idiotic self by now saying:

‘Redfield believes the facility in Kenya is “not a good decision” by the administration, suggesting Americans affected by Ebola are best off receiving the highest quality care possible, which he contends exists in the U.S.’

Maybe we should take them to Redfield’s home for him to isolate them and he treat them…

Look my view is it is unfortunate you were someone in Africa and got this via touch etc. but get the treatment there…not on US soil…and I get compassion and the like but then we playing politics…making political decisions…COVID showed us we have the most inept incompetent stupid reckless people in public health like you and Hahn and Prasad and Fauci and Makary and Jha and Walensky et al. and the reporting people and across the last 6 years nothing has changed…our medical schools and public health schools and epidemiology programs produce dolts…just pure inane and vacuous people…with titles…we only wished we had 3 of Harvey Risch in the world, like him…and might I add cough cough ‘me’….he he he…and the likes of Thorp and Ladapo and a Trozzi and Bridle…and McCullough and a Hodkinson…and even our stack writers…and commentors….that types, not you Robert, a clown. by recommending this means you are an unserious person…period, and you showed it in COVID with your specious unscientific policies e.g. the 6-foot social distancing rule that was made up.

Moron, if you suggest we may get a couple cases breaching and leaking in if the closure is not tight, of the border, and then we will be in hyper contact tracing and surveillance and isolation of contacts etc., why the hell would be bring in outside infected persons? do you get how clownish you are? it is as if you had nothing to add so you just say the first stupid thing out of your mouth.

Did I ever share how much Birx hated me in DC and at HHS? It was a running joke…she did not know how I felt about her….he he he

Former CDC director believes US will likely see Ebola cases

But we have decided they stay there…and for good reason…