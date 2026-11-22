real story…not this wag the dog misdirection crap they threw out for you…this is even more laughable than WMD by Bush Jr….

Iran won, we did wrong, so now we have no choice but to go full on Iran? so now starting propaganda? I believe nothing about Iran and dirty bomb re DC and issue is most also do not. we realize this is fake crap.

Why? Because Iran knows it will be vaporized if it ever did such a thing. If it ever attacked US homeland and killed Americans. I would want it to be. But this is pure bullshit.

Misdirection to make you forget the NVIDIA spying scandal…for if true and it seems, then people in Trump government may have been treasonous. We need it investigated.

Trump orbit needs to be investigated re Huang and NVIDIA and honeypot as well as Lutnick…on his link to Epstein and now this sex spy scandal. Was USA breached here? this is serious. did he benefit financially? who did?

you think Iran is that crazy? we the people can validate NOTHING these inept clowns, this FOX news government tells us and we are to believe? Them? Duffy? Them types?

Long live USA, our flag, our peoples, our police, our military, and long live Trump! I want him to have a clear mind on his trip though it too is meant to defray the reality of a failed first 2 years. When things bad at home, you travel. I pray the Lord covers Trump with mercy, favor, blesses him, keeps him safe, and helps him with success…I support Trump! Still. I see good in him. I trust. Praise POTUS Trump! I wish you success.

Nothing Trump orbit says is real or true, and same can be said about prior governments…Democrat too. we the people are being screwed by these miscreants, self-enrichment people. inept incompetent.